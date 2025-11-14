BGIN BLOCKCHAIN LIMITED Reports Unaudited Financial Results For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
| BGIN BLOCKCHAIN LIMITED
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF JUNE 30, 2025 AND DECEMBER 31, 2024
(US$, except share data, or otherwise noted)
| June 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|US$
|US$
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Current Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|23,906,114
|114,804,348
|Inventories
|23,437,790
|12,491,133
|Prepaid expenses
|30,049,159
|9,188,914
|Other receivable
|4,538,348
|8,945,986
|Deferred issuance costs
|1,517,669
|795,797
|Due from related parties
|1,447,421
|101,336
|Intangible assets – cryptocurrencies
|50,975,122
|32,143,476
|Rights to receive cryptocurrencies
|-
|16,193,593
|Cryptocurrencies loan receivable
|5,000,000
|-
|Cryptocurrencies held as collateral
|6,557,368
|-
|Total current assets
|147,428,991
|194,664,583
|Non-current assets
|Deposits and other non-current assets
|2,680,439
|1,834,897
|Right of use assets
|326,549
|431,707
|Deferred income tax assets
|2,112,353
|2,112,353
|Property and equipment, net
|42,304,537
|71,744,370
|Total assets
|194,852,869
|270,787,910
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Liabilities:
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|5,372,174
|7,190,436
|Taxes payable
|35,331,370
|51,845,186
|Contract liabilities
|470,176
|952,340
|Due to related party
|26,840
|10,363
|Operating lease liability
|288,886
|322,388
|Other payables
|168,552
|281,898
|Obligation to return collateral
|6,557,368
|-
|Total current liabilities
|48,215,366
|60,602,611
|Operating lease liability – non current
|37,812
|123,015
|Total liabilities
|48,253,178
|60,725,626
|Commitments and contingencies
|Shareholders' equity
|Class A ordinary shares, $0.0000695652173913043 par value, 852,581,250 shares authorized, 85,581,566 and 85,258,128 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively (1)
|-
|-
|Class B ordinary shares, $0.0000695652173913043 par value, 225,543,750 shares authorized, 22,554,375 and 22,554,375 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively (1)
|-
|-
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,943,128
|-
|Retained earnings
|144,537,194
|209,954,196
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|(244,059
|)
|(244,059
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|146,236,263
|209,710,137
|Non-controlling interest
|363,428
|352,147
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|194,852,869
|270,787,910
|(1
|)
|The number of ordinary shares has been retrospectively adjusted for the 1-for-10 share subdivision effected on February 3, 2025 (the“February 2025 Share Subdivision”), the increase of share capital effected on February 3, 2025 (the“Share Capital Increase”) and the issuance of the an aggregate of 19,770,000 Class A ordinary shares and 5,230,000 Class B ordinary shares on February 3, 2025 to existing shareholders of BGIN BLOCKCHAIN LIMITED on a pro rata basis (the“Share Issuance”), and the 1-for-1.4375 share subdivision effected on July 16, 2025 (the“July 2025 Share Subdivision”)
| BGIN BLOCKCHAIN LIMITED
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025 AND 2024
(US$, except share data, or otherwise noted)
| For The
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2025
| For The
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2024
|US$
|US$
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Revenues:
|Mining revenue
|30,797,322
|11,649,316
|Sales of machines
|9,733,185
|94,947,127
|Hosting revenue
|2,311,069
|2,131,656
|Mining pool revenue
|4,822,098
|35,755,832
|Total Revenue
|47,663,674
|144,483,931
|Costs of Revenues:
|Costs of mining revenue
|39,903,509
|4,985,782
|Costs of sales of mining machines
|7,494,999
|17,742,554
|Costs of hosting revenue
|1,799,401
|1,569,095
|Costs of mining pool revenue
|4,774,340
|35,406,898
|Total costs of revenue
|53,972,249
|59,704,329
|Gross profit (loss)
|(6,308,575
|)
|84,779,602
|Operating costs and expenses:
|Selling expenses
|290,862
|386,181
|General and administrative
|13,477,903
|2,627,482
|Research and development
|7,496,308
|5,585,754
|Unrealized gain on futures contracts
|-
|(101,921
|)
|Realized loss on futures contracts
|560,492
|732,177
|Rewards earned from crypto short-term investments (right to receive cryptocurrencies)
|(254,563
|)
|(2,267,279
|)
|Change in fair value of cryptocurrencies
|14,374,757
|1,102,968
|Impairment of property and equipment
|19,124,349
|-
|Total operating costs and expenses
|55,070,108
|8,065,362
|Income (loss) from operations
|(61,378,683
|)
|76,714,240
|Other (income) expenses:
|Foreign exchange loss
|172,275
|356,260
|Other income - interest income
|(900,549
|)
|(465,395
|)
|Other (income) expense, net
|(413,735
|)
|88,833
|Total other income
|(1,142,009
|)
|(20,302
|)
|Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
|(60,236,674
|)
|76,734,542
|Current income tax expenses
|169,047
|13,158,563
|Income taxes expense
|169,047
|13,158,563
|Net income (loss)
|(60,405,721
|)
|63,575,979
|Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
|11,281
|177,852
|Net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders
|(60,417,002
|)
|63,398,127
|Total
|(60,405,721
|)
|63,575,979
|Foreign currency translation adjustment – gain (loss)
|-
|-
|Comprehensive income (loss)
|(60,405,721
|)
|63,575,979
|Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest
|11,281
|177,852
|Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders
|(60,417,002
|)
|63,398,127
|Total
|(60,405,721
|)
|63,575,979
|Basic & diluted net income (loss) per share
|(0.56
|)
|0.59
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares-basic and diluted
|108,059,102
|107,812,503
| BGIN BLOCKCHAIN LIMITED
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025 AND 2024
| For The
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2025
| For The
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2024
|US$
|US$
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
|Net income (loss)
|(60,405,721
|)
|63,575,979
|Adjustments for items not affecting cash:
|Depreciation
|12,289,371
|2,083,794
|Inventories provision and write-off
|5,410,874
|-
|Impairment of property and equipment
|19,124,349
|-
|Change in fair value of cryptocurrencies
|14,374,757
|1,102,968
|Cryptocurrencies mined
|(35,815,800
|)
|(47,405,148
|)
|Net loss from disposal of fixed assets
|104,438
|-
|Share-based payment
|244,550
|-
|Employee compensation settled by cryptocurrencies
|568,700
|206,523
|Expenses settled by cryptocurrencies
|3,658,812
|782,320
|Cryptocurrencies paid to mining pool participants
|4,608,876
|35,406,898
|Cryptocurrencies received from mining machines revenue
|(9,203,336
|)
|(88,839,341
|)
|Cryptocurrencies received from hosting revenue
|(2,153,822
|)
|(1,869,200
|)
|Unrealized gain from cryptocurrency futures contracts
|-
|(101,921
|)
|Realized loss on futures contracts
|560,492
|732,177
|Rewards earned from crypto short-term investments (right to receive cryptocurrencies)
|(133,382
|)
|(2,267,279
|)
|Interest from crypto loan
|(121,181
|)
|-
|Non-cash operating leases expense
|(13,546
|)
|(11,738
|)
|Credit loss
|5,395,306
|-
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|Accounts receivable
|-
|2,807,030
|Inventories
|(16,357,530
|)
|(20,393,918
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(24,069,629
|)
|(47,338,111
|)
|Other receivable
|1,292,578
|(5,207,298
|)
|Due from related party
|(1,229,274
|)
|-
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|(1,818,263
|)
|3,237,324
|Contract liabilities
|(27,746
|)
|337,824
|Taxes payable
|(16,513,816
|)
|13,092,592
|Other payables
|(113,347
|)
|(659,940
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(100,343,290
|)
|(90,728,465
|)
|Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(2,078,324
|)
|(1,703,618
|)
|Proceeds received from sale of cryptocurrencies
|16,175,915
|95,603,186
|Net cash provided by investing activities
|14,097,591
|93,899,568
|Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
|Proceeds from (repayments) of related parties
|117,814
|(142,767
|)
|Payments of issuance costs for IPO
|(721,872
|)
|(60,543
|)
|Dividend paid
|(4,051,000
|)
|-
|Capital contribution from shareholders
|2,523
|-
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(4,652,535
|)
|(203,310
|)
|Effect of foreign exchange rate changes
|-
|-
|Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents
|(90,898,234
|)
|2,967,793
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|114,804,348
|46,696,859
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|23,906,114
|49,664,652
|SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOWS INFORMATION:
|Income taxes paid
|(16,682,863
|)
|(65,971
|)
|Cryptocurrencies converted into Tether (USDT)
|(9,881,814
|)
|(9,181,396
|)
|Cryptocurrencies invested in short-term investments
|(29,192,850
|)
|(107,615,447
|)
|Cryptocurrencies paid to borrower
|(5,000,000
|)
|-
|Redemption of cryptocurrency short-term investments
|45,519,825
|46,315,325
|Cryptocurrencies deposited as margins for futures contracts
|-
|(2,299,682
|)
|Cryptocurrencies received from related party
|-
|158,454
|Cryptocurrencies used for payments of due to related party
|(218,147
|)
|-
|Cryptocurrencies used for payments of dividends
|(949,000
|)
|(5,000,000
|)
|Cryptocurrency due from third party
|1,779,651
|-
|Right of use assets acquired in exchange for operating lease liabilities
|68,056
|362,168
