Odisha Receives Rs 29.40 Lakh Under ABS Framework For Red Sanders Conservation

MENAFN - KNN India)The National Biodiversity Authority (NBA) has released Rs 29.40 lakh to the Odisha Forest Department under the Access and Benefit Sharing (ABS) mechanism to support the conservation and protection of Red Sanders (Pterocarpus santalinus), a rare and endemic species.

The ABS funds were generated from benefit-sharing payments linked to the use of Red Sanders wood logs sourced from the Parlakhemundi Forest Division in Gajapati district.

The trees, estimated to be over a century old and planted by the former Maharaja of Parlakhemundi, had naturally fallen during the 2018 cyclone. The Odisha Forest Development Corporation later auctioned the fallen wood.

This disbursement is part of the NBA's ongoing nationwide efforts to channel benefit-sharing revenues toward the preservation of biological resources.

So far, more than Rs 50 crore has been released to the Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka Forest Departments, as well as the Andhra Pradesh State Biodiversity Board, for Red Sanders conservation and related research projects.

Funds have also been provided directly to cultivators Rs 3 crore to 198 farmers in Andhra Pradesh and Rs 55 lakh to 18 farmers in Tamil Nadu.

With the latest allocation, Odisha becomes the fourth state to receive ABS funds derived from the commercial use of Red Sanders.

According to the NBA, the funding will bolster conservation activities and promote the sustainable use of the species across regions.

The initiative reflects how benefit-sharing frameworks can return commercial gains to resource custodians and strengthen long-term conservation efforts.

(KNN Bureau)

