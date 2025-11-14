Lisa Cuchara

Professor of Biomedical Sciences, Quinnipiac University

Prof. Cuchara has several research interests in the field of infectious diseases: antibiotic resistance, the role of fomites in transmission, and Vaccine Preventable Diseases. Prof. Cuchara did her post-doc at the National Cancer Institute and from there went to run the Histocompatibility Lab at Yale University School of Medicine (lab testing for organ & bone marrow transplants and autoimmune diseases and research on the alloimmune response and chronic graft rejection).

Her research projects include: vaccine hesitancy, vaccine preventable diseases, the presence of antibiotic resistance genes in water, soil & food, the existence of antibiotic resistant bacteria on fomites in both the public & healthcare venues, MRSA, the colonization of bacterial species in healthy individuals, nosocomial infections, emerging diseases caused by antibiotic resistant bacteria, and commensals and opportunistic bacteria. These projects include techniques such as bacterial culturing via aseptic techniques, selective & differential biochemical testing, antibiotic resistance testing, DNA extraction, PCR amplification (mainly for virulence & antibiotic resistance genes, 16s rRNA bacterial genotyping, etc. She has had over 160 QU UG & grad students involved in her different research projects and they have presented many posters at the QU poster days and at a plethora of research presentations at scientific conferences outside of QU (Regional & National Sigma XI Conferences, CT Public Health Association Conference, Regional & National American Society of Microbiology Conferences.

