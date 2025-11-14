403
UNIFIL Confirms Israeli Occupation-Built Wall Encroaches Into Lebanese Territories
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 14 (KUNA) -- The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) on Friday affirmed "the Israeli presence and construction works on Lebanese territories constitute breach of the Security Council Resolution 1701 and Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial sanctity."
The UNIFIL said in a statement that the international peacekeepers, last October, surveyed a T-form cement wall "built by the Israeli Army southwest of the village of Yaroun in South Lebanon.
The wall was constructed beyond the "blue-line," rendering 4,000 square meters Lebanese land inaccessible for the Lebanese people, it said, adding that the UNIFIL command had asked the "Israelis to relocate the cement fence."
In November, the UNIFIL troops observed additional construction works on the T-shaped wall, also exceeding the "blue-line," the statement added, clearly indicating at the Israeli occupation's encroachment into the Lebanese territories north of the borders.
The UNIFIL has called on the "Israeli forces to respect the blue-line totally and withdraw from locations north of it."
The "Blue Line," established by the UN in 2000 to confirm Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon, was further formalized with marker installations agreed to by Lebanon, Israel, and the UN in 2007. (end)
