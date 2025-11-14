Mary J. Scourboutakos

Adjunct Assistant Professor in Family and Community Medicine, Macon & Joan Brock Virginia Health Sciences at Old Dominion University

Mary Sco. is a“double doctor” devoted to nutrition and disease prevention.

After becoming interested in nutrition as a result of a science fair project, she completed a PhD in Nutritional Sciences and MD at the University of Toronto.

Her writing has been published in Scientific American, The San Francisco Chronicle, The Conversation, The Toronto Star and Healthy Debate.

She has made over one hundred radio appearances. She is regular guest on KCBS radio in San Francisco, and has also been interviewed on Sirius XM's Doctor Radio, NPR/PBS-member stations, CBC Radio and various podcasts.

She has been named/quoted as an expert in ABC News Online, LA Weekly, Reuters, Salon, MSN, and in newspapers worldwide including Daily Mail Online, The Sydney Morning Herald, The Globe and Mail, and The Toronto Star, to name a few.

Dr. Sco. is an active public speaker. She educates doctors about nutrition at conferences across North America (including the American Academy of Family Physicians annual meeting). Furthermore, she frequently delivers keynote presentations, lectures and webinars.

Her research has been published in prestigious medical journals including JAMA Internal Medicine and the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.

In the past year there were more than 35 000 downloads of her nutrition guides from

She has received numerous awards for both her research and clinical work.

She completed her residency in family medicine at Women's College Hospital in Toronto and the Eastern Virginia Medical School, in Norfolk, Virginia. She is American Board Certified in Family Medicine. She is currently working as a locum tenens physician in various cities and is an adjunct lecturer at the University of Toronto.

IG/YT: @dr_mary_sco



2023–present Family Medicine Resident, Eastern Virginia Medical School 2021–2023 Family Medicine Resident, Women's College Hospital - University of Toronto



2021 University of Toronto, Doctor of Medicine 2011 University of Toronto, Doctor of Philosophy (Nutritional Sciences)

