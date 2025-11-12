Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
QMC CEO, Kuwait Envoy Discuss Media Cooperation

QMC CEO, Kuwait Envoy Discuss Media Cooperation


2025-11-12 07:11:11
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: CEO of the Qatar Media Corporation HE Sheikh Khalid bin Abdulaziz bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Wednesday with Charge D'Affaires of Kuwait Embassy in Doha Minister Plenipotentiary HE Mohammad Fahad Al-Zo'abi. The meeting addressed ways to enhance media cooperation and exchange experiences in order to strengthen the brotherly relations between the two countries.

MENAFN12112025000063011010ID1110332189



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search