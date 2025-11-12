QMC CEO, Kuwait Envoy Discuss Media Cooperation

Doha, Qatar: CEO of the Qatar Media Corporation HE Sheikh Khalid bin Abdulaziz bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Wednesday with Charge D'Affaires of Kuwait Embassy in Doha Minister Plenipotentiary HE Mohammad Fahad Al-Zo'abi. The meeting addressed ways to enhance media cooperation and exchange experiences in order to strengthen the brotherly relations between the two countries.

