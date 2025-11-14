Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Expands Coordination Commission For High-Risk Facilities - Decree

2025-11-14 07:05:19
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14.​ The composition of the Coordination Commission overseeing the safe operation of high-risk facilities in Azerbaijan has been expanded, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed the relevant decree.

Under the decree, the head of the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control has been added to the list of commission members, strengthening oversight and interagency coordination in the management of potentially hazardous facilities.

Trend News Agency

