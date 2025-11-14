Azerbaijan Expands Coordination Commission For High-Risk Facilities - Decree

Under the decree, the head of the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control has been added to the list of commission members, strengthening oversight and interagency coordination in the management of potentially hazardous facilities.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.