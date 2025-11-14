Bannu Authorities Issue Strict Security Advisory For Government Employees Amid Rising Terror Threats

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

In view of the deteriorating security situation in Bannu, authorities have issued a comprehensive set of precautionary directives for all government employees, warning them to remain vigilant amid increasing incidents of militancy and kidnapping.

According to official sources, employees have been advised to take maximum precautions for their personal safety and avoid any actions that could expose them to potential threats. Officials have specifically instructed government staff not to display any form of official identification on their vehicles and to refrain from discussing duty-related matters during travel.

The advisory further warns employees against sitting at village shops, hujras or local gatherings, stressing the need to avoid unnecessary travel or public meetings altogether. Staff returning home on leave have been strictly instructed not to inform anyone about their arrival.

Authorities have emphasised that employees should avoid leaving their homes at night and temporarily distance themselves from social gatherings with friends. They have also been told not to open their doors if someone knocks late at night and to ensure that all official and personal data stored on their mobile phones remains secure.

The directives include an advisory to avoid visiting any villages or areas where the presence of miscreants has been reported. Employees have also been urged to assess and verify their travel routes in advance to identify any checkpoints or potential threats along the way.

Officials said the instructions are part of preventive measures aimed at safeguarding government staff as the region faces heightened security challenges.