King, Singapore President Discuss Enhancing Cooperation, Regional Developments

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Singapore, Nov. 14 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II and Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam held talks in Singapore on Friday, focusing on ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries, and the latest regional developments.His Majesty expressed pride in the strong relations between Jordan and Singapore, noting the importance of building on them, and expanding cooperation in the areas of renewable energy, water, and defence.The King also expressed appreciation for Singapore's support to Jordan in the fields of technology, building the capacities of public servants, and vocational training.During the talks attended by His Royal Highness Prince Ghazi bin Muhammad, His Majesty's chief adviser for religious and cultural affairs and personal envoy, His Majesty praised Singapore's joint efforts with Jordan toward the humanitarian response in Gaza through the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation and the Restoring Hope initiative, stressing the need to continue these efforts.The two leaders exchanged views on the latest developments in the Middle East, with the King calling for intensifying international efforts to restore comprehensive calm, support efforts to achieve peace on the basis of the two-state solution, and ensure all parties adhere fully to the Gaza ceasefire agreement.His Majesty warned of the dangers of continued unilateral measures against Palestinians in the West Bank, and attacks on Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.The talks also addressed the overall situation in Syria and Lebanon, and the importance of supporting efforts to maintain their security, stability, and territorial integrity.On the sidelines of the Royal visit, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Smeirat signed a memorandum of understanding on behalf of Jordan's Telecommunications Regulatory Commission with Singaporean company Singapore Technologies (ST) Engineering.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, and Jordan's Ambassador to Singapore Saed Radaideh attended the meeting.