Home Spirometry Bluetooth Device Market CAGR To Be At 10.3% From 2025 To 2029 $1.89 Billion Industry Revenue By 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Home Spirometry Bluetooth Device Market?The Bluetooth-enabled home spirometry device market has seen rapid expansion in the past few years. The market worth is forecasted to climb from $1.16 billion in 2024 to $1.28 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include a heightened incidence of chronic respiratory illnesses, increased mindfulness of lung health monitoring, a rise in home-based patient care, a spike in readmissions to hospitals due to respiratory issues, broadening of remote patient management systems, and a rise in healthcare spending on respiratory diagnostics.

The market size of Bluetooth home spirometry devices is predicted to witness substantial growth in the ensuing years, anticipated to expand to $1.89 billion by 2029, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. Several factors are responsible for this growth during the forecast period, such as an increase in asthma prevalence among the elderly, a heightened emphasis on early detection and prevention of diseases, a shift towards value-oriented healthcare models, an upturn in the preference for home-based monitoring among patients, broadened reimbursement policies for domestic healthcare, and the growing impact of pollution-related respiratory complications. Key trends during the forecast period include advancements in Bluetooth technological capabilities, novel innovations in portable respiration devices, progress in AI-powered diagnostic tools, research and improvements in remote monitoring platforms, and remarkable advancements in health data analytics based on the cloud.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Home Spirometry Bluetooth Device Market?

The rise in chronic respiratory diseases is anticipated to boost the growth of the home spirometry Bluetooth device market. Chronic respiratory diseases, long-lasting conditions that affect the airways and other parts of the lungs, result in diminished lung functionality and overall respiratory health. The incidence of these diseases is principally on the rise because of the aging population, who are more prone to respiratory conditions due to natural reductions in lung function and sustained environmental irritant exposure. Home spirometry Bluetooth devices offer the advantage of remote monitoring of lung function in real time for individuals with chronic respiratory diseases, facilitating early recognition of deteriorating conditions and allowing for prompt medical intervention and improved long-term treatment. For example, in May 2025, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a government public health agency in the United States, reported that chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) was the fifth leading cause of death in the United States in 2023, accounting for 141,733 deaths. Additionally, in the same year, the diagnosed COPD's age-adjusted prevalence in adults of 18 years and above stood at 3.8 percent. Consequently, the escalating prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases is spurring the growth of the home spirometry Bluetooth device market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Home Spirometry Bluetooth Device Market?

Major players in the Home Spirometry Bluetooth Device Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

. Vitalograph Ltd.

. Medcaptain Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

. Medical International Research S.p.A.

. CareSimple Inc.

. Geratherm Medical AG

. SDI Diagnostics Inc.

. NDD Medical Technologies

. Futuremed America Inc.

. Sibelmed S.L.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Home Spirometry Bluetooth Device Market In The Future?

Major companies operating in the home spirometry Bluetooth device market are focusing on developing innovative solutions, such as Air Next Spirometer supporting remote patient management and early detection of respiratory conditions such as asthma and COPD. The Air Next Spirometer is a Bluetooth-enabled, smartphone-connected home spirometry device designed to accurately measure lung function and transmit real-time respiratory data for remote monitoring and management. For instance, in January 2024, NuvoAir Medical, a US-based company that offers personalized heart and lung care announced that its Air Next Spirometer has received formal 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for in-home use as a full spirometer. This clearance means that the device is approved for use by patients at home, providing a comprehensive lung function assessment similar to those conducted in clinical settings. It enables patients to conduct various lung function tests such as forced expiratory volume (FEV1) and forced vital capacity (FVC) at home, with data transmitted to healthcare providers for ongoing management. This approval also supports clinical trials, research, and regular monitoring of lung health outside traditional healthcare facilities, promoting more accessible and continuous respiratory care.

What Segments Are Covered In The Home Spirometry Bluetooth Device Market Report?

The home spirometry bluetooth devicemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Handheld Devices, Tabletop Devices

2) By Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi), Other Connectivities

3) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

4) By Application: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Asthma, Cystic Fibrosis, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Homecare Settings, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Handheld Devices: Portable Bluetooth Spirometers, Pocket-Size Spirometers, Smartphone-Integrated Spirometers, Rechargeable Handheld Spirometers, Universal Serial Bus (USB)-Connected Spirometers, Battery-Operated Spirometers

2) By Tabletop Devices: Clinical-Grade Tabletop Spirometers, Multi-Parameter Diagnostic Spirometers, Digital Tabletop Spirometers, Wireless Tabletop Spirometers, Desktop PC-Linked Spirometers, Stationary Bluetooth Spirometers

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Home Spirometry Bluetooth Device Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for home spirometry Bluetooth devices. The fastest projected growth for the forecast period, however, is anticipated to be in Asia-Pacific. The market report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

