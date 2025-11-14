Mancini Hired To Steer Al Sadd Back To Winning Ways

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

DOHA: Determined to rediscover their winning touch, Qatar giants Al Sadd yesterday announced the appointment of former Manchester City and Italy manager Roberto Mancini as their new head coach.

The reigning Qatar Stars League (QSL) champions confirmed that the 60-year-old Italian has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the club.

“This contract comes as part of the club management's efforts to strengthen the technical staff with distinguished coaching expertise capable of achieving the team's ambitions and continuing its run of success,” Al Sadd said in a statement yesterday.

The signing ceremony was attended by Al Sadd CEO Sheikh Khalifa bin Khalid and the club's Head of Football Department, Mohammed Ghanem Al Ali.

Mancini, a former Italian international forward, has managed several top European clubs and enjoyed his most successful spell with Inter Milan, where he guided the Nerazzurri to three Serie A titles, two Coppa Italia crowns, and two Supercoppa Italiana triumphs between 2004 and 2008.

He also steered Italy to the UEFA Euro 2020 title and famously led Manchester City to their first-ever Premier League championship in the 2011–12 season.

His most recent role was as head coach of the Saudi Arabia national team, which he led from August 2023 until October 2024.

Mancini faces the challenge of reviving Al Sadd's domestic dominance after a difficult start to the new campaign. The Wolves, who won a domestic double last season under Felix Sanchez, have struggled for consistency and parted ways with the Spaniard earlier this season.

Interim coach Sergio Allegri has since been unable to halt their slide.

Currently sitting sixth in the QSL standings, Al Sadd are eight points adrift of leaders Al Gharafa in their title defence. Mancini will also aim to turn the team's fortunes around in the AFC Champions League Elite, where they sit 10th in the 12-team West Asian group, still searching for their first win after two draws and two defeats.

Just hours after signing his contract yesterday, Mancini wasted no time, donning his training gear and leading his first session with the team.

Al Sadd are set to return to QSL action on November 22 when they host Al Sailiya at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.