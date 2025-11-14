'Our Land Has Memorised Its Dead': Baloch Activist On Martyrs' Day

Baloch activist Sammi Deen Baloch shared a powerful and emotionally charged message on Baloch Martyrs' Day, highlighting the enduring pain, identity, and resistance of the Baloch people. Her words resonated widely online, drawing attention to long-standing grievances and the community's collective memory of loss.

A Message of Enduring Resistance

In her post on X, Sammi described the Baloch homeland as a land that has "already memorised its dead," emphasising that the soil itself carries the weight of those who laid down their lives defending their land, culture, and dignity. She noted that Baloch Martyrs' Day is not merely a ceremonial observance, but a constant reminder of an identity shaped by sacrifice.

"Our very ability to stand here comes from those who did not live long enough to see the dignity they imagined," she wrote, calling the martyrs "the light that keeps flickering in every Baloch chest." Her message underscored the idea that nations do not survive on rhetoric alone, but on the enduring refusal of a people to accept injustice or humiliation.

Highlighting the spirit of resistance embedded deep within Baloch society, she remarked that this defiance has seeped "into the dirt, into the voices of the people, into every ordinary story." Sammi stressed that Baloch Martyrs' Day serves as a renewal of a collective vow: to uphold the struggle, identity, and dignity for which countless individuals lost their lives. "Resistance does not disappear. It moves from hand to hand, from body to body, and survives in every Baloch heart," she stated.

Human Rights Crisis in the Region

Balochistan is grappling with a grave human rights crisis marked by widespread enforced disappearances and arbitrary detentions. Political activists, dissenters, and peaceful protesters are frequently targeted, often held without charge or access to fair legal processes. This systemic repression violates basic rights and fuels ongoing tensions in the region. (ANI)

