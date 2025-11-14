Ghafan Surges Late For Impressive Al Thakira Cup Victory

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Ghafan produced a commanding performance to capture the Al Thakira Cup, a Local Thoroughbred Premium Maiden Plate for three–seven-years-old at Al Rayyan Racecourse today.The four-year-old gelding in the colours of Ibrahim Khaled Elahmed, built on his seasonal debut to score an impressivey win in the over 1700m feature race of the day under jockey Alberto Sanna, who completed a double on the evening, winning by four and a half lengths.blade-->

PICTURES: Juhaim

“It was good to win. Ghafan is a nice race. I won two races which is better than nothing,” Sanna said.Breaking from barrier eight, Ghafan was settled towards the rear as Thaye set the early tempo, with Mustakshif taking over after the opening bends. Barkt Al Majd, ridden by Szczepan Mazur for owner-trainer Abdulrahman Mohammed Abdulwahed, improved steadily to lead around the penultimate turn and appeared to have the race in control entering the home straight.However, Ghafan was travelling powerfully behind and unleashed a thunderous late surge in the final 400m to sweep past rivals and draw clear for an emphatic victory. Lahab, trained by Jassim al-Ghazali for Ali Salem al-Marri and ridden by Marco Casamento, finished well to take third, three-quarters of a length behind the runner-up.Earlier, Qahwa made a winning seasonal debut, the Thoroughbred Conditions (Fillies & Mares, Class 2) for three-year-old+ over 1700m in style. The bay filly, trained and owned by Ibrahim Saeed Ibrahim al-Malki, secured her third career victory in five starts under a confident ride from Alberto Sanna, completing a double on the day for her connections.The ninth race meeting of the season featured eight races and the seventh race on the card was dedicated to Purebred Arabian show horses, the first of its kind in the history of Qatar's horse racing.