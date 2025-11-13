403
Fidan meets with secretary of Ukrainian National Security in Istanbul
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met on Wednesday with Rustem Umerov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, during Umerov’s official visit to Istanbul, the Turkish Foreign Ministry reported on the social media platform NSosyal.
Although specific details of the meeting have not been publicly disclosed, the discussions are believed to focus on ongoing security and diplomatic issues between Türkiye and Ukraine. Earlier, Umerov indicated on Telegram that the primary purpose of his visit is to resume prisoner-of-war exchanges with Russia, reflecting continued efforts to manage humanitarian concerns and maintain dialogue amid the conflict.
The meeting underscores Türkiye’s role as a key mediator in facilitating negotiations and supporting diplomatic channels in the region. Both sides are expected to continue coordinating on matters related to security, diplomacy, and humanitarian cooperation in the coming weeks.
