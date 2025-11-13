403
Kenya states over two hundred people are fighting for Russian forces
(MENAFN) Kenya announced on Wednesday that more than 200 of its nationals are currently enlisted with Russian forces in the ongoing war in Ukraine, cautioning that recruitment networks remain active and continue to target Kenyans for military service abroad.
“Reports suggest that over two hundred Kenyans may have joined the Russian military, with some being former members of Kenya’s disciplined services,” stated Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi in a release on the Foreign Ministry’s website.
The warning comes amid broader reports that Ukraine has identified over 1,400 foreign fighters from around 36 African countries serving alongside Russian forces, with some recruited under false pretenses. Mudavadi described the situation as “extremely worrying” and urged citizens to exercise caution toward overseas job offers that appear unusually lucrative.
In related developments, Kenyan President William Ruto recently spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, requesting the release of Kenyans detained in the conflict zone. Similar repatriation efforts are underway in the region; on November 6, South Africa’s presidency confirmed that diplomatic channels are being used to return 17 South Africans who had been recruited as mercenaries with promises of high pay but became stranded in Ukraine’s Donbas region.
The Kenyan government emphasized ongoing vigilance to prevent its citizens from being misled into joining foreign conflicts.
