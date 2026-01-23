​​Technical Analysis Of The Dow As It Nears Its Record High While EUR/JPY And US Natural Gas Futures Hit Multi-Year Highs.

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) ​​​Macro update ​Asian equities firmer:

​Asian markets edged higher after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) left rates unchanged, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index up 0.5% and the Nikkei 225 rising 0.3% as the decision met expectations.

​BoJ tone under scrutiny:

​The central bank lifted four of its six inflation forecasts, maintaining a hawkish bias and reinforcing market pricing for potential rate hikes later in 2026.

​Yen and bonds steady:

​The Japanese yen eased slightly to around ¥158.60 per US dollar, while the BoJ's statement did little to address recent bond market volatility, keeping investors cautious despite stable conditions.

​Wall Street lends support:

United States (​US) equities extended their rebound after President Trump stepped back from tariff threats linked to Greenland, with the S&P 500 up 0.5% and the Nasdaq 100 gaining 0.9%, helping support risk appetite in Asia.

​Dollar soft, metals strong:

​The dollar hovered near its weakest levels of 2026 as Federal Reserve (Fed) futures priced a 96% chance of rates remaining on hold at the next monetary meeting, while gold, silver and platinum climbed to fresh record highs.

​Commodities and crypto mixed:

​Brent crude oil rose 0.9% to $64.61 despite easing geopolitical risks, while Bitcoin added 0.7% to just below $90,000, extending gains alongside broader risk assets.

​Dow Jones nears record high

​The Dow Jones Industrial Average is seen heading back up towards its January record highs at 49,616 - 49,633 and the psychological 50,000 mark.

​Immediate upside pressure should remain in play while Tuesday's low at 48,428 underpins on a daily chart closing basis.

​Short-term outlook:

Bullish, targets the 50,0000 mark while above 48,428.

​Medium-term outlook:

Bullish while above the 2 January low at 47,853, targeting the 50,000 region.

Dow Jones Industrial Average daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView Source: TradingView ​EUR/JPY hits multi-decade high

​EUR/JPY once more hit a multi-decade high, this time at ¥186.87, close to the (synthetic) ¥186.41 December 1981 low. Short-term the cross may stall in this area.

​If not, the (synthetic) January 1983 low at ¥187.57 and the August 1990 high at ¥187.61 may be reached next.

​Minor support can be found at ¥184.92 - ¥184.43.

​Short-term outlook:

Bullish while above ¥182.64, the 8 January low.

​Medium-term outlook:

Bullish while above the 8 January low at ¥182.64.

EUR/JPY daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView Source: TradingView ​Natural gas futures come off 3-year high

​US natural gas futures shot up to 517.7 - a level last traded in December 2022 - due to an intense cold weather outbreak and a sharp shift in market expectations for heating demand. This pushed prices sharply up and triggered a strong short-covering rally among traders.

​We expect a drift back down to ensue, provided that Thursday's peak at 517.7 caps on a daily chart closing basis. If not, the 616.9 November 2022 high may be reached next.

​Minor support is seen around the 419.0 - 410.6 area and, further down, at the 25 November 399.9 low.

​Short-term outlook:

Toppish while below 517.7, targeting the 400 region.

​Medium-term outlook:

Bullish while above the 21 January 355.2 low.

Natural gas daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView Source: TradingViewImportant to know

This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients. See full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.