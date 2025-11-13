403
Bytexl And Hackerrank Join Forces To Bring Global Hiring Standards To Indian Campuses
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai/Hyderabad, November 2025: byteXL, one of India's fastest-growing edtech companies in engineering education, has announced a landmark partnership with HackerRank, the world's leading technical assessment and interview platform, to give thousands of students across its partner institutions unprecedented access to industry-standard coding assessments and mock technical interviews.
This first-of-its-kind collaboration in India's education sector will integrate access to HackerRank directly into byteXL's learning ecosystem. Used by over 2,800 companies worldwide, including Amazon, Microsoft and Bloomberg, HackerRank is widely regarded as the gold standard for evaluating software development skills in real-world hiring processes.
Through this partnership, students will be able to benchmark their skills against global standards, prepare for technical interviews in simulated environments identical to those used by top recruiters, and receive real-time AI powered feedback that highlights their strengths while identifying areas for improvement. By practicing in the same environment that employers use to assess candidates, students will gain familiarity with the process, reduce interview anxiety, and build confidence ahead of placement drives.
For colleges, the integration of HackerRank into byteXL's programs offers a significant competitive edge. Institutions can now provide students with globally validated skill assessments as part of their curriculum and placement preparation, leading to higher placement success rates and aligning graduate skills with employer expectations. Recruiters familiar with HackerRank's credibility will value candidates emerging from these programs, strengthening institutional reputation and employer trust.
Speaking on the partnership, Karun Tadepalli, Co-Founder and CEO of byteXL, said, "This is a milestone for the Indian skilling ecosystem. For the first time, students from Tier 2 and Tier 3 colleges will have the same preparation tools and benchmarks as candidates applying directly to the world's top tech companies. This partnership will enable them to approach interviews with confidence, equipped with globally validated skills that match industry expectations."
Vivek Ravisankar, CEO of HackerRank, said, "The role of a developer is changing with AI. The way companies are hiring is already changing with AI. This partnership with byteXL helps us work with universities to upskill developers to become the next-gen versions of themselves and prepare for the future job."
The initiative also marks a breakthrough in democratizing access to high-quality technical assessments, which were previously limited to direct industry hiring or expensive private training programs. By bridging the gap between classroom learning and global hiring standards, byteXL reinforces its commitment to making industry readiness measurable, achievable, and scalable.
Company:-Dentsu Creative PR
User:- Nitin Jaitapkar
Email:[email protected]
