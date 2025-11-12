Heartflow Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results
| Heartflow, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|46,276
|$
|32,934
|$
|126,904
|$
|90,831
|Cost of revenue
|10,861
|7,997
|30,770
|22,632
|Gross profit
|35,415
|24,937
|96,134
|68,199
|Operating Expenses:
|Research and development
|17,297
|11,863
|46,253
|31,238
|Selling, general and administrative
|33,217
|28,003
|96,197
|82,125
|Total operating expenses
|50,514
|39,866
|142,450
|113,363
|Loss from operations
|(15,099
|)
|(14,929
|)
|(46,316
|)
|(45,164
|)
|Interest income
|1,725
|820
|2,903
|3,474
|Interest expense
|(3,451
|)
|(5,298
|)
|(15,165
|)
|(17,616
|)
|Change in fair value of common stock warrant liability
|(32,117
|)
|(585
|)
|(34,586
|)
|(4,490
|)
|Change in fair value of derivative liability
|4,818
|-
|7,311
|(222
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|(6,360
|)
|-
|(6,360
|)
|-
|Other income (expense), net
|(341
|)
|852
|(94
|)
|615
|Loss before provision for income taxes
|(50,825
|)
|(19,140
|)
|(92,307
|)
|(63,403
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|(30
|)
|-
|(89
|)
|(48
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(50,855
|)
|$
|(19,140
|)
|$
|(92,396
|)
|$
|(63,451
|)
|Comprehensive loss:
|Net loss
|$
|(50,855
|)
|$
|(19,140
|)
|$
|(92,396
|)
|$
|(63,451
|)
|Other comprehensive loss:
|Foreign currency translation gain (loss)
|205
|(405
|)
|260
|(504
|)
|Total comprehensive loss
|$
|(50,650
|)
|$
|(19,545
|)
|$
|(92,136
|)
|$
|(63,955
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(1.04
|)
|$
|(3.43
|)
|$
|(4.47
|)
|$
|(12.24
|)
|Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted
|49,106,752
|5,586,424
|20,686,526
|5,185,007
| Heartflow, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited, in thousands, except par value)
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|291,167
|$
|51,367
|Accounts receivable, net
|27,858
|24,639
|Restricted cash, current
|-
|150
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|8,761
|6,132
|Total current assets
|327,786
|82,288
|Property and equipment, net
|7,984
|8,920
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|17,108
|18,805
|Restricted cash, non-current
|4,475
|4,325
|Other non-current assets
|7,045
|4,366
|Total assets
|$
|364,398
|$
|118,704
|Liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders' equity (deficit)
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|1,958
|$
|2,870
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|30,368
|25,319
|Operating lease liabilities, current portion
|5,523
|5,416
|Total current liabilities
|37,849
|33,605
|Term loan
|-
|136,431
|Common stock warrant liability
|55,421
|20,835
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion
|16,266
|18,537
|Other non-current liabilities
|294
|214
|Total liabilities
|109,830
|209,622
|Redeemable convertible preferred stock issuable in series, $0.001 par value
|-
|768,566
|Stockholders' equity (deficit)
|Preferred stock, $0.001 par value
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.001 par value
|83
|6
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,318,352
|112,241
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|(512
|)
|(772
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(1,063,355
|)
|(970,959
|)
|Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
|254,568
|(859,484
|)
|Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders' equity (deficit)
|$
|364,398
|$
|118,704
| Heartflow, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(unaudited, in thousands except per share amounts and percentage data)
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2024
|GAAP
|Adjustments
|Non-GAAP
|GAAP
|Adjustments
|Non-GAAP
|Gross profit
|$
|35,415
|$
|127
|(a)
|$
|35,542
|$
|24,937
|$
|71
|(a)
|$
|25,008
|Gross margin
|76.5
|%
|0.3
|%
|76.8
|%
|75.7
|%
|0.2
|%
|75.9
|%
|Operating Expenses:
|Research and development
|$
|17,297
|$
|(959
|)
|(a)
|$
|16,338
|$
|11,863
|$
|(563
|)
|(a)
|$
|11,300
|Selling, general and administrative
|$
|33,217
|$
|(2,874
|)
|(a)
|$
|30,343
|$
|28,003
|$
|(1,702
|)
|(a)
|$
|26,301
|Total operating expenses
|$
|50,514
|$
|(3,833
|)
|$
|46,681
|$
|39,866
|$
|(2,265
|)
|$
|37,601
|Loss from operations
|$
|(15,099
|)
|$
|3,960
|$
|(11,139
|)
|$
|(14,929
|)
|$
|2,336
|$
|(12,593
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(50,855
|)
|$
|37,619
|(b)
|$
|(13,236
|)
|$
|(19,140
|)
|$
|2,921
|(c)
|$
|(16,219
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(1.04
|)
|$
|0.77
|$
|(0.27
|)
|$
|(3.43
|)
|$
|0.53
|$
|(2.90
|)
|(a) Represents adjustments related to stock-based compensation expense
|(b) Represents adjustments for: (i) stock-based compensation expense of $4.0 million; (ii) change in fair value of common stock warrant liability of $32.1 million; (iii) change in fair value of derivative liability of $4.8 million; and (iv) loss on extinguishment of debt of $6.4 million
|(c) Represents adjustments for: (i) stock-based compensation expense of $2.3 million; and (ii) change in fair value of common stock warrant liability of $0.6 million
|HEARTFLOW, INC.
|GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
|(unaudited, in thousands except per share amounts and percentage data)
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024
|GAAP
|Adjustments
|Non-GAAP
|GAAP
|Adjustments
|Non-GAAP
|Gross profit
|$
|96,134
|$
|229
|(a)
|$
|96,363
|$
|68,199
|$
|231
|(a)
|$
|68,430
|Gross margin
|75.8
|%
|0.2
|%
|75.9
|%
|75.1
|%
|0.3
|%
|75.3
|%
|Operating Expenses:
|Research and development
|$
|46,253
|$
|(1,887
|)
|(a)
|$
|44,366
|$
|31,238
|$
|(1,566
|)
|(a)
|$
|29,672
|Selling, general and administrative
|$
|96,197
|$
|(6,589
|)
|(a)
|$
|89,608
|$
|82,125
|$
|(5,902
|)
|(a)
|$
|76,223
|Total operating expenses
|$
|142,450
|$
|(8,476
|)
|$
|133,974
|$
|113,363
|$
|(7,468
|)
|$
|105,895
|Loss from operations
|$
|(46,316
|)
|$
|8,705
|$
|(37,611
|)
|$
|(45,164
|)
|$
|7,699
|$
|(37,465
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(92,396
|)
|$
|42,340
|(b)
|$
|(50,056
|)
|$
|(63,451
|)
|$
|12,411
|(c)
|$
|(51,040
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(4.47
|)
|$
|2.05
|$
|(2.42
|)
|$
|(12.24
|)
|$
|2.40
|$
|(9.84
|)
|(a) Represents adjustments related to stock-based compensation expense
|(b) Represents adjustments for: (i) stock-based compensation expense of $8.7 million; (ii) change in fair value of common stock warrant liability of $34.6 million; (iii) change in fair value of derivative liability of $7.3 million; and (iv) loss on extinguishment of debt of $6.4 million
|(c) Represents adjustments for: (i) stock-based compensation expense of $7.7 million; (ii) change in fair value of common stock warrant liability of $4.5 million; and (iii) change in fair value of derivative liability of $0.2 million
| Heartflow, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA
(unaudited, in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|GAAP net loss
|$
|(50,855
|)
|$
|(19,140
|)
|$
|(92,396
|)
|$
|(63,451
|)
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Interest (income) expense, net
|1,726
|4,478
|12,262
|14,142
|Change in fair value of common stock warrant liability
|32,117
|585
|34,586
|4,490
|Change in fair value of derivative liability
|(4,818
|)
|-
|(7,311
|)
|222
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|6,360
|-
|6,360
|-
|Other (income) expense, net
|341
|(852
|)
|94
|(615
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|30
|-
|89
|48
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,304
|1,389
|4,071
|3,767
|Stock-based compensation expense
|3,960
|2,336
|8,705
|7,699
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(9,835
|)
|$
|(11,204
|)
|$
|(33,540
|)
|$
|(33,698
|)
