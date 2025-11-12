PMS Association Demands Postponement Of Exams In View Of Uncertain Security Situation In KP

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Members of the Core Committee of the All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa PMS Association have demanded the immediate postponement of the upcoming PMS examinations, citing the prevailing uncertain and tense security situation across the province.

Addressing a press conference at Bara Press Club in Khyber district, committee members Ghulam Nabi Azad, Sumbal, Malik Afnan Awan, Yasir Ahmad, and Sanbal stated that due to the ongoing security concerns and emergency conditions, candidates from various districts are unable to adequately prepare for the exams. They urged that, under a unanimous resolution, the examinations should be postponed for at least four months.

The representatives recalled that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Afridi had earlier assured that not only would the exams be delayed, but the restoration of 40 marks from the screening test would also be ensured.

They revealed that in the recent screening test, 20 multiple-choice questions were incorrect, which affected over 11,000 candidates, arguing that candidates should not suffer for errors made by the commission.

The committee members further stated that thousands of aspirants are under immense psychological stress due to the uncertainty, and any delayed decision by the government would amount to injustice.

They urged the Chief Minister to take immediate notice of the issue, postpone the PMS exams, and restore the 40 marks from the screening test as promised.