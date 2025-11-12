Afghan Refugee Alleges Brutal Torture By Policeman In Nowshera's Khairabad

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

In a disturbing incident reported from Nowshera's Khairabad area, police personnel have been accused of brutally torturing an Afghan refugee after allegedly detaining him without cause.

According to sources, Khairabad police post's muharrir (station clerk) Majid Umar and Afghan facilitator Mulla Bahadur allegedly took an Afghan refugee, Abdul Wahid, into custody without any legal justification and subjected him to severe torture.

The victim, Abdul Wahid, claimed that he was locked up inside the police post's cell and stripped naked before being subjected to extreme physical abuse. He alleged that red chili powder was injected into his private parts with a syringe, and his body was burned with fire and scalding water.

Abdul Wahid later filed a complaint at the Akora Khattak Police Station, after which a case was registered against Majid Umar and Mulla Bahadur under Sections 342, 348, and 355 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Section 19-D of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Act.

Police Line sources confirmed that muharrir Majid Umar has been suspended from duty, and an inquiry into the allegations has been launched.

Abdul Wahid stated that he had been temporarily staying at the Khairabad Afghan refugee camp as he prepared to return to Afghanistan when he was unlawfully detained and tortured. He has appealed to senior authorities to ensure that justice is served.