$76 Million In Gold And Silver Holdings, Representing Over A 100% Value Gain With Increased Production Trend Continuing In Q3: Asia Broadband Inc. (Symbol: AABB)

Asia Broadband Inc. (Symbol: AABB ) is a resource company focused on the production of precious metals and the accumulation of physical gold holdings. AABB utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate the expansion of precious metals property holdings and production in Mexico. The AABB industry and business integration in Mexico and its asset diversification are unique strengths that differentiate AABB from other companies and creates distinctive value for shareholders.

Additionally, AABB has a digital assets business segment with its AABBG mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its own proprietary AABB Wallet and the unique Golden Baboons Mining Club and Shorts Rascal Club Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collections. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies and digital asset developers.







Gold and Silver Production and Gross Profit Upward Trend Continues in the Third Quarter, As Gold and Silver Holdings Appreciated $38 Million Dollars

On November 12th AABB announced that the Company will be reporting this week increased gold and silver production and gross profit for the third quarter period ending September 30th, as gold and silver forecasts remain strong. From the AABB second quarter results, the mining team achieved a 40% increase in production during the third quarter with added capacity and operational efficiencies. AABB also retained $2 million from its third quarter production to expand physical gold and silver holdings.

Additionally, AABB has recently reviewed its substantial gold and silver holdings and their significant appreciation from the initial production values. AABB has been in the process of accumulating gold and silver holdings over the past five years. During this time, the increase in precious metal prices have increased the value the Company's holdings by approximately $38 million to an estimated market value of $76 million. This increase is greater than 100% or more than double the book value of the gold and silver holdings and represents an unrealized gain to AABB of $38 million. AABB is committed to its ongoing strategic expansion initiative to increase production and add to its physical gold and silver holdings on a quarterly basis.

Final Stages of Preparation for Federal Legal Action Filing to Protect Shareholders from Market Manipulation

On October 15th AABB announced the Company was in the final stages of preparation to complete a Federal Court legal action against certain professional market participants and online platform entities that management believes have engaged collusively in damaging manipulative trading practices and defamatory campaigns targeting AABB. The Company is determined to expose and eliminate price manipulation and repression in the AABB daily trading market and allow for fair price determination. AABB also confirmed that it will refer all its findings to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other regulatory bodies for further investigation.

Despite recent market volatility, AABB continues to execute on its growth strategy, which includes the ongoing expansion of its Etzatlán gold and silver ore processing facility, advancing development of the La Paz and Tequila mining concessions and the strategic accumulation of physical gold and silver holdings.

Strategic Operational Plant Upgrades During Temporary Production Pause Following Severe Weather

On October 8th AABB announced that production at its flagship gold and silver processing facility had been temporarily paused following extreme weather conditions that caused severe flooding in the region.

AABB management utilized the opportunity of unexpected downtime to initiate a complete operational restructuring and making necessary personnel changes, including the plant manager who had been with the facility since its construction and initial launch.

AABB has now hired an entirely new team, specifically trained for optimized production efficiency, advanced process management and safety performance. The transition marks a major milestone in the AABB commitment to operational excellence and scalability.







AABB also confirmed that the tanks for its Phase 2 rollout are being fabricated offsite and would be transported to the facility for assembly after repairs are completed. This second phase of operations will significantly enhance production capacity and throughput.

Milestone Production Agreement for Second Large-Scale Gold and Silver Ore Stockpile in Mexico

On October 1st AABB announce that the Company has finalized the terms of an historic and long-term processing and production agreement for a large-scale gold and silver ore stockpile in Etzatlan, Jalisco, Mexico. The estimated gold and silver ore value of this second stockpile agreement exceeds the value of the AABB first stockpile agreement completed in December 2022.

This second gold and silver stockpile production project is expected to be the largest high-yield asset addition for AABB to date in its strategic initiative to expand gold production and increase AABB physical gold holdings.

For more information on $AABB visit: , and

