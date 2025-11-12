Ignite Landscapes Encourages Homeowners To Book Landscaping And Outdoor Installation Projects Before The 2026 Rush

MENAFN - GetNews) "Ignite Landscapes Logo"Ignite Landscapes is encouraging homeowners across Burlington, Niagara, and the Greater Toronto Area to start planning spring landscaping now. By booking outdoor projects like retaining walls, garden design, patios, pools, and cabanas in the fall or winter, clients can secure faster permit processing, more flexible timelines, and earlier installation dates.

As the fall season has settled in, Ignite Landscapes is reminding homeowners in Burlington, Niagara and the Greater Toronto Area that now is the best time to plan and book outdoor projects for spring. From sodding and garden design to custom swimming pools, pool houses, and cabanas, the company says booking now means faster permit approvals, more flexible timelines, and a smoother start once the ground thaws in spring.

“While many landscaping clients typically start calling around once the snow melts, companies are often already booking into summer by then. Planning in fall or winter gives you time to finalize designs, choose materials and get your permit applications going so that when the weather turns, your project is first in line.”

One of the landscaping services Ignite continues to see strong interest in is retaining wall installation. Retaining walls not only support sloped properties but also elevate curb appeal and create usable garden space even on the most awkwardly shaped or sloped properties.

In addition to retaining walls, Ignite Landscapes provides decks, patios, pools, hot tubs, outdoor lighting, garden design, fire pits, softscaping, paver patios, outdoor kitchens and more.

Homeowners are invited to book a free consultation at ignitelandscapes.

About Ignite Landscapes

Ignite Landscapes is a full-service landscaping company serving Burlington, Niagara, and the Greater Toronto Area. Whether it's a private, peaceful garden retreat, a showstopping patio for family entertaining or a custom pool to get the most out of summer, their team designs your vision with precision, professionalism and personality, allowing you to enjoy your personal slice of nature for years to come.