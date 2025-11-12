Delhi Blast: Red Car Allegedly Linked To Prime Suspect Rounded Up By Police

Police in Faridabad, part of India's National Capital region, have rounded up a red EcoSport car with the number DL 10 CK 0458, suspected to be linked to the prime suspect, Dr Umar Un Nabi, in the Delhi blast case. It was found parked near Khandawali village, according to a police spokesperson.

The Delhi Police had issued an alert for the car, which is registered in the name of one Umar Un Nabi. Delhi Police had also shared the car's details with the UP and Haryana Police, a senior official said, according to ANI.

Before the Delhi attack, the prime suspect, Dr Umar Nabi, stayed at a mosque on Asaf Ali Road near Ramlila Maidan. After leaving the mosque, the accused went straight to the Sunehri Masjid parking lot. He parked his car in the parking lot at around 3:19pm. Investigative agencies are investigating Umar's mobile phone and signal history, ANI reported, quoting sources.

The Faridabad police have cordoned off the area in Khandawali village where the car was found.

Following the car blast incident on November 10, Delhi Police is conducting a drive to ensure no suspicious cars are parked in different car parking areas in Kidwai Nagar. ACP Somnath Paruthi said," A special drive is being conducted to verify details of cars which have been parked in parking lots for a long duration. We have sensitised the car parking attendants to alert us about any suspicious persons or cars."

Delhi Police personnel have also been meeting different car dealers to further strengthen vehicle verification norms and compliance, following the car blast incident.

Paruthi said, "Following the recent incident, we are meeting with car dealers to check compliance with vehicle registration norms and identity of car owners. Following this incident, we have asked the car dealers to carefully check who they are selling the car to. We have also asked them to inform the police of any suspicious customers."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited LNJP hospital on Wednesday to meet those injured after the blast in Delhi. He met and interacted with the injured and wished them a speedy recovery. He was also briefed by officials and doctors at the hospital.

Meanwhile, candlelight marches have been held in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara and Langate to condemn the Delhi car explosion.

The Delhi Police also observed a two-minute silence in memory of the Red Fort blast victims before launching a workshop on cyber safety for school teachers on Wednesday.