Palm Kitchen Launches 'The Grand Carnival Brunch' On Palm Jumeirah

Dubai's brunch scene is about to get a whimsical twist. This fall, Palm Kitchen on Palm Jumeirah is rolling out the red-and-white stripes for The Grand Carnival Brunch, a once-a-month outdoor spectacle that blends vintage charm with theatrical flair.

Launching on November 29, 2025, the brunch transforms Palm Kitchen's sunny terrace into a nostalgic playground of gourmet treats and larger-than-life entertainment. Expect stilt walkers, swing jazz bands, retro clowns, roaming magicians, and plenty of Instagram-worthy moments - all set against Dubai's breezy winter backdrop.

Recommended For You

Guests can graze through a lineup of brunch classics and curated beverages, with ticket tiers catering to every appetite.

Designed for all ages, The Grand Carnival Brunch invites families and friends to revel in the joy of food, fun, and spectacle - whether that's sipping a smoky beverage or watching the kids chase cotton candy clouds.

Running one Saturday per month until May 2026, this new brunch ritual promises a dose of nostalgia and a touch of magic with every bite.