Networknewsbreaks Globaltech Corp. (OTC: GLTK) Reports 10% Revenue Growth For Q3 2025 And Expanding AI, Blockchain, And Fintech Initiatives

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) GlobalTech (OTC: GLTK), a technology holding company specializing in artificial intelligence (AI) and big data solutions, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025. Revenue increased 10% to $5.5 million, driven by strong telecom and broadband performance. Operating loss narrowed to $516,000 from $1.1 million a year ago, while net loss was $713,000, or $0.005 per share. CEO Dan Green said the quarter marked continued progress toward a service- and technology-centric model, highlighted by new leadership appointments and expanding commercial readiness across multiple platforms. Recent milestones include a Hyperledger(R)-based blockchain project for a U.K. client, the U.S. rollout of its BillCare subscriber management platform, and near-term commercialization of its CADNZ digital lending solution. Additional developments include AI-driven compliance tools and Thrivo, an integrated ERP and e-commerce system.“These initiatives, combined with Frank Parrish's leadership, position GlobalTech at the intersection of connectivity, compliance, and data intelligence, laying the foundation for sustainable growth in 2026 and beyond,” Green said.

To view the full press release, visit

About GlobalTech Corporation

GlobalTech Corporation is a U.S.-based technology holding company driving innovation across AI, big data, and frontier technologies. Through strategic partnerships, scalable platforms, and capital investments, GlobalTech seeks to empower companies and enterprises to transform industries and create value in the digital economy.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to GLTK are available in the company's newsroom at

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from NetworkNewsWire, text“STOCKS” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

NetworkNewsWire is powered by IBN