Connected Car Market Growth Led By APAC & Middle East As 5G Connectivity Expands And Helps Industry To Surpass Value Of USD 131B By 2030, Reports Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The connected car market, valued at USD 63.44 billion in 2025, is projected to hit USD 131.87 billion by 2030, growing at a 15.76% CAGR. Automakers integrate advanced telematics & consumers embrace seamless in-vehicle digital experiences and safety features.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The connect car market 's rapid expansion highlights the industry's transformation from traditional hardware to software-defined vehicles designed as intelligent, connected platforms. Growth is fuelled by 5G rollout, data-driven services, and new safety regulations, while evolving cybersecurity laws and localized manufacturing strategies continue to shape global supply networks. A mix of automakers, chipmakers, and cloud providers competing for connectivity dominance keeps the connected car market dynamic and innovation driven.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific dominates the connected car landscape, supported by proactive government initiatives, a strong electric vehicle ecosystem, and advanced connectivity networks. Favorable policies, mature supply chains, and rapid 5G expansion across major cities continue to strengthen the region's leadership in connected mobility.

The Middle East is emerging as a key growth hub for connected vehicles, driven by national electrification goals and strong government support for smart mobility. Affordable energy, large-scale infrastructure projects, and increasing adoption of feature-rich connected models are accelerating market momentum across the region.

Market Dynamics and Growth Drivers

Rising Usage-Based Insurance Demand Drives Embedded Data Adoption

Insurers are increasingly turning to telematics for refining risk assessment and offer customized premiums based on driving behavior. Heightened regulatory attention on data privacy has prompted stricter consent and transparency standards. Automakers are reinforcing cybersecurity and governance measures to balance real-time data use with consumer trust and compliance expectations.

Stricter Regulations Drive eCall and Safety Telematics Adoption

The next-generation eCall system transitions emergency response connectivity to faster 4G and 5G networks, improving reliability and coverage. Early implementation has shown better urban response times, though rural coverage still poses challenges. Policy alignment between regions, such as the EU and UK, supports smoother technology upgrades, while new safety initiatives in the United States highlight a growing global focus on connected emergency communication systems.

