Nitish Kumar Visits Takht Shri Patna Sahib, Seeks Blessings Ahead Of Bihar Poll Results

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 12 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday visited the Takht Shri Harmandir Sahib Gurdwara in Patna and paid his respects at the holy Joda Sahib of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj and Mata Sahib Kaur Ji.

The Chief Minister received blessings at the sacred shrine, which holds immense significance in Sikh history.

His visit, coming just before the Bihar Assembly election results, was seen as a gesture of respect toward the Sikh community and a symbol of interfaith harmony.

Earlier in the day, Nitish Kumar also visited the Mahavir Temple near Patna Junction, accompanied by Cabinet Minister Vijay Chaudhary, to offer prayers ahead of the counting of votes scheduled for November 14.

He later visited a Mazaar near the Patna High Court and prayed for peace and prosperity in the state.

The Bihar Assembly elections were held in two phases - polling for 121 seats took place on November 6, and the remaining 122 seats were voted on November 11.

As both the NDA, led by Nitish Kumar, and the Grand Alliance, led by Tejashwi Yadav, claim victory, all eyes are now on the results that will decide who forms the next government in Bihar.

Bihar has witnessed an unprecedented voter turnout in the Assembly elections this year.

The first phase recorded a record-breaking 66% turnout, with women voters outnumbering men, while the second phase of polling, held on Tuesday, saw an even higher 68.7% turnout.

With voting now complete, exit poll results have been released, suggesting that the NDA is likely to form the government in Bihar once again.

The final results will be declared on November 14.

Amid the tense political atmosphere, his visit, coming just a day before the results, is being seen as an attempt to send a message of faith, peace, and confidence ahead of the crucial verdict day.