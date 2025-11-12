Equator Launches 24-Inch Electric Cooking Range With Integrated Convection Oven And Ceramic Cooktop

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances announces the launch of its 24-inch Electric Cooking Range with Convection Oven, combining premium performance and compact design for modern kitchens. This new range features a four-burner ceramic cooktop, freestanding installation, and multiple oven functions, making it ideal for apartments, small homes, and secondary cooking spaces.

The ceramic cooktop delivers both style and safety, equipped with a Hot Surface Indicator Light and built-in splashback for added protection. Its smooth, easy-to-clean surface accommodates a variety of cookware while offering four burners-two 8-inch and two 6-inch-for flexible meal preparation.

The integrated convection oven provides five versatile cooking modes: Bake, Broil, Grill, Air Fry, and Defrost.“With top and bottom heating elements and a convection fan for even air circulation, users can achieve faster, more consistent results across all recipes,” said Nick Matthews, Marketing Executive at Equator. The oven includes two wire racks, a grilling feature, an interior light for visibility, and adjustable timer controls for precise cooking.

Designed for practicality and durability, the range includes a lower storage drawer for cookware, a heat-resistant handle, and precise temperature controls for improved results. Its anti-rust coated stainless-steel exterior ensures long-lasting performance and a polished appearance.

At just 24 inches wide, the freestanding model fits seamlessly into compact layouts while maintaining full-size functionality. Built for energy-efficient operation, the Equator 24” Electric Cooking Range supports both everyday and specialty cooking needs.

The model is available for $1,269.00 at authorized retailers and online at

