Adam G. Klein

Adam Klein is Associate Professor of Communication and Media Studies at Pace University, NYC campus. His work often explores how extremist narratives and movements infiltrate American media and politics. Research areas include propaganda; political communication; global conflict and communication; political extremism; hate speech.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.