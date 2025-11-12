$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Adam G. Klein

Adam G. Klein


2025-11-12 09:05:05
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor of Communication and Media Studies, Pace University
Profile Articles Activity

Adam Klein is Associate Professor of Communication and Media Studies at Pace University, NYC campus. His work often explores how extremist narratives and movements infiltrate American media and politics. Research areas include propaganda; political communication; global conflict and communication; political extremism; hate speech.

Experience
  • 2013–present Associate professor, Pace University

The Conversation

MENAFN12112025000199003603ID1110333141



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search