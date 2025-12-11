Trump Escalates In Venezuela With Military Seizure Of Oil Tanker
Bloomberg, which described the move as a“serious escalation” in tensions between the US and Venezuela, reported that the seizure of the tanker by US forces“may make it much harder for Venezuela to export its oil, as other shippers are now likely to be more reluctant to load its cargoes.”
The seizure was described to Bloomberg by a Trump administration official as a“judicial enforcement action on a stateless vessel” that had been docked in Venezuela.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
HSX Exchange Launches Global Marketlink Initiative To Build A Unified Cross-Market Liquidity Network
CommentsNo comment