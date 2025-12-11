Trump Escalates In Venezuela With Military Seizure Of Oil Tanker

MENAFN - Asia Times) The US military on Wednesday seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela in the latest act of aggression against a nation that President Donald Trump has been openly threatening for several weeks.

Bloomberg, which described the move as a“serious escalation” in tensions between the US and Venezuela, reported that the seizure of the tanker by US forces“may make it much harder for Venezuela to export its oil, as other shippers are now likely to be more reluctant to load its cargoes.”

The seizure was described to Bloomberg by a Trump administration official as a“judicial enforcement action on a stateless vessel” that had been docked in Venezuela.