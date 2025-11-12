Don't Fall For HPCL Dealership Letters Online: PIB Warns Against Fake Hindustan Petroleum Gas Agency Approval

A fake letter claiming to be issued by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has gone viral on social media, falsely offering approval for an LPG gas agency dealership or distributorship. The Press Information Bureau's (PIB) Fact Check unit, which exposes fake news related to the Government of India, has confirmed that the document is completely fake.

The agency shared an image of the letter on its official X handle @PIBFactCheck, clearly marking it with a red 'FAKE' stamp.

An approval letter allegedly issued by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (@HPCL) is claiming to provide the LPG agency dealership/ distributorship.#PIBFactCheck❌This approval letter is #FAKE.▶️Visit the official website for authentic... twitter/sqrSS9uQvp

- PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 12, 2025

Official clarification from PIB Fact Check

According to the post, the fake letter claims to provide approval for HPCL Gas Agency Distributorship under the name 'Hindustan Gas Agency Approval'. It also mentions details such as KYC document verification and demands fees under different categories like General, OBC, and SC/ST, which is a clear red flag. The PIB Fact Check post stated:

“An approval letter allegedly issued by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited is claiming to provide LPG agency dealership/distributorship. ❌This approval letter is #FAKE. ▶️Visit the official website for authentic information.”

How people are being misled

The fake letter lists several documents such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, voter ID, bank statement, and qualification certificate for KYC verification, making it look official and convincing. It also includes a registration number and HPCL logo to appear genuine. Officials have warned citizens to be careful of fraudulent schemes that promise dealership approvals or demand money for application or verification. HPCL has not issued any such letters or notifications.

Where to check genuine dealership offers

The government has advised the public to verify any LPG dealership or distributorship offer only through the official website, This is the only authentic and authorised portal for such applications.

People have been urged to avoid sharing personal details or paying any fees based on such letters. The PIB has asked citizens to report suspicious messages or offers through its official channels.