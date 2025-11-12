The Fund For Export Development In Africa (FEDA) Announces Landmark Investment In Africa Minerals And Metals Processing Platform (A2MP) To Drive Africa's Mining And Industrial Transformation

The Fund for Export Development in Africa (FEDA), the development equity impact investment arm of African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) ( ), is pleased to announce a US$300 million strategic investment in the Africa Minerals and Metals Processing Platform (A2MP).

This investment underscores Afreximbank's commitment to supporting Africa's mining sector and ensuring the continent's vast mineral wealth becomes a catalyst for sustainable economic growth rather than a source of continued resource dependency.

Rooted in over a decade of successful mining ventures, A2MP has evolved into a diversified pan-African platform focused on mining and processing. The platform aims to unlock and scale minerals and metals value chains sustainably across the continent. The platform currently operates a robust pipeline of twelve mineral assets and four processing hubs, with a diversified portfolio spanning nine countries on the continent.

This extensive footprint places A2MP at the forefront of efforts to develop integrated minerals and metals value chains, unlocking new pathways for Africa's industrial growth and global market integration -- particularly at a time when the industry faces mounting challenges from the depletion of high-grade and easily accessible ore reserves.

A2MP brings together a diversified portfolio of leading mining assets and operating companies across multiple mineral classes, including gold, bauxite and alumina, manganese, iron ore amongst others. A2MP will also develop additional processing hubs, including those for rare earths, battery precursors, and other critical minerals, to strengthen value addition across the continent.

Dr. George Elombi, the new President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank and FEDA commented:“We are pleased to have successfully closed this investment in Africa Minerals and Metals Processing Platform (A2MP), which aligns with our broad vision to change the structure of Africa's trade and economy. With this investment, Afreximbank is helping the continent transition structurally from raw-material exports to a fully integrated system of mining and local manufacturing. Our investment in the platform will scale local processing capacity and build the infrastructure needed for value addition across multiple mineral classes. A2MP's integrated platform ensures that a greater share of the continent's mineral wealth is retained within African economies, enabling the creation of competitive industrial clusters and high-value jobs.”

Gagan Gupta, Founder of A2MP:“FEDA and Afreximbank's support marks a pivotal moment for Africa's industrial journey. It's more than a financial partnership; it is a bold affirmation of Africa's potential to lead the global value chain in minerals and metals. This strategic investment allows us to scale our fully integrated model of responsible extraction, processing, and transformation while accelerating the creation of high-value local industries across Africa. Our ambition is to make A2MP the backbone of the continent's next industrial revolution, create thousands of jobs, and deliver lasting impact for communities. With FEDA and Afreximbank as key partners, we are confident in our ability to shift global perceptions of Africa, from a resource-rich continent to a processing and manufacturing powerhouse.”

Marlene Ngoyi, CEO of FEDA noted:“Our investment in A2MP embodies the type of transformative investment that aligns perfectly with our vision for Africa's mining future. The platform's model is built on retaining beneficiation and processing within the continent, ensuring that the real economic value of Africa's mineral wealth is captured locally. By offering diversified exposure across a broad range of strategic minerals, A2MP stands out as a unique platform capable of building depth across critical value chains while providing resilience and sustainability.”

About Afreximbank:

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra- and extra-African trade. For over 30 years, the Bank has been deploying innovative structures to deliver financing solutions that support the transformation of the structure of Africa's trade, accelerating industrialisation and intra-regional trade, thereby boosting economic expansion in Africa. A stalwart supporter of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Afreximbank has launched a Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) that was adopted by the African Union (AU) as the payment and settlement platform to underpin the implementation of the AfCFTA. Working with the AfCFTA Secretariat and the AU, the Bank has set up a US$10 billion Adjustment Fund to support countries effectively participating in the AfCFTA. At the end of December 2024, Afreximbank's total assets and contingencies stood at over US$40.1 billion, and its shareholder funds amounted to US$7.2 billion. Afreximbank has investment grade ratings assigned by GCR (international scale) (A), Afreximbank has investment grade ratings assigned by GCR (international scale) (A), Moody's (Baa2), China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co., Ltd (CCXI) (AAA), Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) (A-) and Fitch (BBB-). Afreximbank has evolved into a group entity comprising the Bank, its equity impact fund subsidiary called the Fund for Export Development Africa (FEDA), and its insurance management subsidiary, AfrexInsure (together,“the Group”). The Bank is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt.

About FEDA:

The Fund for Export Development in Africa (“FEDA”) is the impact investment subsidiary of Afreximbank ( ), set up to provide equity, quasi-equity, and debt capital to finance the multi-billion-dollar funding gap (particularly in equity) needed to transform the Trade sector in Africa. FEDA pursues a multi-sector investment strategy along the intra-African trade, value-added export development, and manufacturing value chain which includes financial services, technology, consumer and retail goods, manufacturing, transport&logistics, agribusiness, as well as ancillary trade enabling infrastructure such as industrial parks. To date, FEDA has invested more than US$1.3 billion in companies and projects across its various fund initiatives, in sectors such as manufacturing, agro-processing, financial services, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, amongst others.