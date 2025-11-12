Chiesi Group Enters Into An Exclusive License Agreement With Aliada Therapeutics, A Wholly Owned Subsidiary Of Abbvie, To Advance Blood-Brain Barrier-Crossing Platform Technology In Lysosomal Storage Disorders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PARMA, Italy, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiesi Group today announced it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Aliada Therapeutics, a wholly owned subsidiary of AbbVie, to advance blood-brain barrier (BBB)-crossing platform technology in lysosomal storage disorders (LSD) to address challenging disease areas with high unmet need.

“This agreement underscores our continued commitment to creating potential solutions that target the significant unmet needs in managing cognitive and neurological symptoms across several rare diseases,” Giacomo Chiesi, Executive Vice President, Chiesi Global Rare Diseases.“These aspects of the disease are frequently underserved, yet they can profoundly affect patients and their families. By advancing this research, we intend to go beyond symptom management and potentially address the fundamental neurological burden directly.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Aliada will provide Chiesi Group with a worldwide, exclusive, royalty-bearing license to develop and commercialize certain enzyme replacement therapies using Aliada's proprietary BBB-crossing platform technology. Aliada will receive an upfront payment and is eligible to receive development and sales-based milestone payments and tiered royalties on potential sales. Chiesi Group will fund all research, development, and subsequent commercialization worldwide.

Mitch Goldman, Senior Vice President R&D, Chiesi Global Rare Diseases, said,“We're proud to deepen our collaboration, propelling our partnership with Aliada to its next stage. We're advancing therapies and opening the door to identifying therapeutic pathways for lysosomal storage disorders, supported by encouraging preclinical data. What truly drives us is the urgent call from patients and families to move beyond symptom management and directly address the unmet neurological burden. That inspiring call to action shapes our work every day."

This agreement arises out of an existing research collaboration, initiated in August 2023, which focused on multiple enzyme cargoes modified with Aliada's MODELTM platform, which harnesses endogenous brain endothelial cell transport mechanisms to efficiently move large molecule therapeutics across the BBB.

About Chiesi Group

Chiesi is a research-oriented international biopharmaceutical group that develops and markets innovative therapeutic solutions in respiratory health, rare diseases, and specialty care. The company's mission is to improve people's quality of life and act responsibly towards both the community and the environment.

By changing its legal status to a Benefit Corporation in Italy, the US, France and Colombia, Chiesi's commitment to creating shared value for society as a whole is legally binding and central to company-wide decision-making. As a certified B Corp since 2019, Chiesi is part of a global community of businesses that meet high standards of social and environmental impact. The company aims to reach Net-Zero greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions by 2035.

With 90 years of experience, Chiesi is headquartered in Parma (Italy), with 31 affiliates worldwide, and counts more than 7,500 employees. The Group's research and development centre in Parma works alongside 6 other important R&D hubs in France, the US, Canada, China, the UK, and Sweden

For more information visit:

About Chiesi Global Rare Diseases

Chiesi Global Rare Diseases is a business unit of the Chiesi Group established to deliver innovative therapies and solutions for people living with rare diseases. As a family business, Chiesi Group strives to create a world where it is common to have a therapy for all diseases and acts as a force for good, for society and the planet. The goal of the Global Rare Diseases unit is to ensure equal access so as many people as possible can experience their most fulfilling life. The unit collaborates with the rare disease community around the globe to bring voice to underserved people in the health care system.

For more information visit

