Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
REMINDER: KP Tissue To Release Its Financial Results And Those Of Kruger Products Inc. For The Third Quarter Of 2025


2025-11-12 08:46:32
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KP Tissue Inc. (KPT) (TSX:KPT), which holds an interest in Kruger Products Inc. (Kruger Products), will release the financial results for KPT and Kruger Products Inc. for the third quarter of 2025 on Thursday, November 13, 2025 before the market opens. KPT will hold its conference call the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call Information
Via telephone: 1-888-699-1199 or 416-945-7677
Via internet:

Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available at .

Conference Call Rebroadcast
A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available until midnight, November 20, 2025 by dialing 1-888-660-6345 or 289-819-1450 and entering passcode 86584.

The replay of the webcast will remain available on the website until midnight, November 20, 2025.

About KP Tissue Inc.
KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited equity interest in Kruger Products, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 12.2% interest in Kruger Products. For more information visit .

About Kruger Products Inc.
Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®, White Swan® and Bonterra®. In the U.S., Kruger Products manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. Kruger Products has approximately 3,000 employees and operates ten FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit .

INFORMATION:
François Paroyan
General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
KP Tissue Inc.
905-812-6936
...

INVESTORS:
Doris Grbic
Director, Investor Relations
KP Tissue Inc.
437-882-2596
...


