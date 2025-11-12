The Yellow Jacket Space Program At Georgia Tech And Valworx Announce Partnership To Develop Liquid Rocketry Hardware

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Valworx, Inc., a leading supplier of actuated valves and controls, has partnered with The Yellow Jacket Space Program (YJSP), Georgia Tech's liquid rocketry team, dedicated to becoming the first collegiate team to send a liquid rocket past the Karman line, the boundary between the atmosphere and space.

"Valworx is excited to play a part in supporting the next generation of aerospace leaders, and we wish the team at YJSP much success," said Kurt Naas, President of Valworx.

“YJSP is one of the greatest places at any college in the world for learning how to practically apply engineering knowledge into real function products. Our members convert raw materials and components into industry-like rocket systems on a daily basis. Students from YJSP take those skills and apply them to industry after graduation at every major aerospace company in the US." said Braden Anderson, Corporate Outreach Lead, The Yellow Jacket Space Program at Georgia Institute of Technology

"Through their sponsorship and support, Valworx has provided us with components that will enable us to greatly improve our ground fill system for our spaceshot vehicle, Felicette, and develop ground fluid systems such as an engine test stand for future vehicle programs," said Evan Ariail, Felicette Launch Fluids Lead, The Yellow Jacket Space Program at Georgia Institute of Technology.

About Valworx

Established in 1991, Valworx is a leading supplier of actuated valves and controls in stainless steel, brass, PVC, and sanitary ball and butterfly valves. They offer free shipping on orders over $99, free lifetime technical support, extensive online documentation, and a generous return policy. All products are backed by a comprehensive one-year warranty.

Valworx-brand products are known, trusted, and preferred by tens of thousands of users worldwide, meeting their customers' expectations for price, delivery, and performance.

For more info, visit , follow us on X (@valworxvalves), and .

About The Yellow Jacket Space Program @ Georgia Tech

The Yellow Jacket Space Program (YJSP) is a student-led organization founded in 2015 to bring advanced rocketry development to the Georgia Institute of Technology. The program has the goal of designing, building, and flying a liquid rocket past the 100km Karman line. Since our founding, we have conducted over 25 static fires and launched 3 successful vehicles. Felicette, our IPA-N2O spaceshot vehicle, is expected to launch this upcoming spring. Vespula, our Kerosene-LOX vehicle is expected to launch this winter with the goal of flying to +100k ft to become the highest-flown Kero-LOX vehicle at the collegiate level. The program has around 350 members, bringing together undergraduate and graduate students from a variety of disciplines, including Aerospace, Mechanical, Electrical, and Industrial Engineering, along with Computer Science and Business. The project is led by students and operates under the faculty advisement of the Daniel Guggenheim School of Aerospace Engineering.

For more information, visit .