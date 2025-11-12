Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Appoints New Head Of Executive Authority In Goygol - Decree

2025-11-12 06:08:11
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. Vugar Novruzov has been appointed head of the Goygol District Executive Power, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed the relevant decree.

Trend News Agency

