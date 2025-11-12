403
Azerbaijan Appoints New Head Of Executive Authority In Goygol - Decree
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. Vugar Novruzov has been appointed head of the Goygol District Executive Power, Trend reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed the relevant decree.
