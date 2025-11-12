Salus GRC Appoints Jason Patel As Chief Technology & AI Officer And Introduces Vela, Its Forthcoming AI-Powered GRC Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Patel joins Salus GRC to accelerate the development of Vela, a next-generation GRC platform combining applied AI with human oversight, with early access offered through the VelaThink Tank

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salus GRC, a modern governance, risk, and compliance advisory firm serving the financial services sector nationwide, today announced the appointment of Jason Patel as Chief Technology & AI Officer and introduced Vela, an AI-powered platform that unites human expertise with intelligent automation to redefine GRC oversight.

Vela connects firms, consultants, and data in one secure system-automating routine tasks, supporting GRC consulting services, surfacing emerging risks, and keeping GRC programs running smoothly year-round. Designed for the real world and built for what's next, the platform will debut in 2026, with early access available through the Vela Think Tank Program.

The Vela Think Tank is a limited-access community of GRC professionals and Salus partners who will gain early access to the platform ahead of launch. Interested firms can sign up to apply for participation, with only a select number of participants accepted. Members will help shape the evolution of Vela through direct product feedback, interactive workshops, and thought leadership sessions with Salus GRC's leadership team. In addition to early access and participation in pilot programs, Think Tank members will receive priority onboarding once the platform officially launches in 2026.

“Vela represents the next evolution of GRC technology,” said Jason Patel, Chief Technology & AI Officer at Salus GRC.“We're using AI not to replace human expertise, but to amplify it-building a platform that makes every GRC program more connected, proactive, and intelligent from the ground up.”

Patel brings over a decade of experience building enterprise-grade RegTech and AI solutions, most recently serving as Global Head of RegTech Products at ACA Group, where he led product delivery for ComplianceAlpha. Prior to that, he held senior technology roles at Cordium, overseeing product strategy and software development for GRC platforms.

“We're thrilled to welcome Jason to the Salus leadership team,” said Bill Mulligan, Founder and CEO of Salus GRC.“From the beginning, Salus GRC has been about pairing deep human expertise with the smartest tools available. Jason embodies that balance. His vision for how AI can elevate-not replace-the role of GRC professionals and the operation of GRC firms is exactly what will propel Salus GRC, and our clients, into the future of intelligent oversight.”

About Vela

Vela is the intelligent workspace for everything GRC-connecting firms, consultants, and data in one secure system. Through features like Unified View, Connected Marketplace, SAIL (Salus Applied Intelligence Library), and Human-in-the-Loop oversight, Vela automates the busywork while ensuring every AI insight is reviewed by Salus experts. The result: faster workflows, stronger controls, and complete exam readiness across the GRC lifecycle.

By combining Salus' deep regulatory compliance, cybersecurity, human capital and due diligence expertise with an extensible AI architecture, Vela is designed to evolve alongside the firms it serves. Its open framework enables seamless integration with leading GRC platforms and data sources, while embedded intelligence continuously learns from user interaction and regulatory change. The result is a living system that strengthens oversight, anticipates risk, and gives GRC leaders the clarity and control needed to operate with confidence in an increasingly complex landscape.

Learn more and apply to join the Vela Think Tank waitlist at .

About Salus GRC

Salus GRC partners with a variety of clients in the financial services sector to make GRC a growth lever, not a burden. Veteran consultants lead the work, supported by a hands-on team and smarter systems that allow client partners to sleep well every night. With 350+ clients, 99% retention, and a reputation for white-glove partnership, Salus is redefining what modern GRC looks like-boutique care, stable, steady, consistent support teams, enterprise scale, and technology built for what's next. Learn more at .

