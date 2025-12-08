Hefty Chunk Of Shafag Solar Plant Panels Lands In Azerbaijan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Construction works on the Shafag Solar Power Plant (SPP) are progressing successfully, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, Vice President of the Caspian region for bp's Communications and External Affairs, said at the Customs-Business Forum 2025: Dialogue and Trust in Baku, Trend reports.

“bp's involvement in Azerbaijan's gas and oil industry has now reached 30 years. Throughout this timeframe, our operational activities have been executed with high engagement. During the initial three quarters of the current fiscal year, we executed 6,250 import transactions, aggregating to an approximate valuation of $170 million. In comparison to the corresponding timeframe from the previous fiscal year, this metric experienced an uptick of $40 million.

In reference to the Shafag project, he emphasized that synergistic collaboration with customs authorities remains integral in executing import-export protocols for emerging initiatives.

“Thanks to the strong support of customs authorities, around 20% of the panels for this project have already been delivered to the Jabrayil district. Construction of the Shafag Solar Power Plant located in the Jabrayil district will begin shortly,” Aslanbayli added.