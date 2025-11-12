Philippines And Norway Team Up For Electric Hybrid Ferry Project

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

The Philippines and Norway have partnered to develop an electric hybrid propulsion ferry, marking a significant step towards advancing sustainable maritime transport in the Philippines. This collaboration aims to foster the growth of the electric ferry sector, with a focus on environmental impact and aligning with global sustainability goals.

This initiative was unveiled during the first Philippines-Norway Electric Ferries Conference, organised by the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Manila, the Philippine Ports Authority, and several key stakeholders, including Innovation Norway, the Philippines-Norway Business Council, and Maritime Cleantech. The event also garnered support from the European Union's Horizon2020 programme, which backs innovation and sustainability projects across Europe.

The highlight of the conference was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Philippines Association of Coastal and Inland Water Ferries Inc., IMP Shipyard and Port Services Inc., and ZEM. The agreement formalises plans to create a prototype electric hybrid propulsion ferry, a significant milestone in the country's maritime transition towards greener technologies.

One of the key goals of this project is to align with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, particularly in the areas of sustainable energy and climate action. Additionally, the project aims to enhance the European Union's innovation, competitiveness, and economic growth by showcasing how electric ferries can reshape the maritime sector. Norway, a leader in electric ferry technology, is playing a central role in this effort, drawing on its successful track record in electrifying its ferry fleet.

Norwegian Ambassador to the Philippines, Christian Lyster, emphasised that the future of maritime transport will depend on a blend of alternative fuels, energy efficiency improvements, and shore power systems-especially when powered by renewable energy. He pointed to Norway's success, where 111 ferry routes are currently operated with about 180 electric ferries. Lyster highlighted that the shift to electric ferries is both feasible and highly effective, demonstrating the viability of zero-emission technology on a large scale.

See also Iron Ore Prices Slip Amid Weaker Steel Demand and Rising Costs

Norway's pioneering role in electric ferry development is further underscored by its history of innovation in the sector. The first fully electric commuter ferry, MS Ampere, entered service in 2015, followed by the launch of the high-speed electric ferry MS Medstraum in 2022. These ferries have set a benchmark for electrification in maritime transport, showcasing the potential for sustainable alternatives in global shipping networks.

At the conference, various Norwegian companies shared insights into their contributions to the electric ferry industry. Hyke, for instance, is working on urban electric ferry designs, while Zinus focuses on developing innovative charging solutions. Zeabuz is advancing autonomous passenger ferry technology, and Kongsberg International is involved in integrated maritime solutions. Other contributors include Kongsberg Norcontrol, which provides digital solutions for safer maritime operations, and Maritime Robotics, which is advancing autonomous surface and subsea operations. ZEM, a key player in maritime electrification, is also involved in the initiative.

The collaboration between the Philippines and Norway presents an opportunity to transform the maritime industry in Southeast Asia, a region with vast inter-island ferry networks. The Philippine Inter-Island Shipping Association also participated in the discussions, offering insights into how electric ferries could be integrated into the country's extensive network of island transport. The initiative is seen as an important step towards reducing carbon emissions from the Philippines' ferry industry, which has long relied on diesel-powered vessels.

This development comes on the heels of the Department of Transportation's recent launch of the first fully electric passenger ferry in the Philippines, M/B Dalaray. The ferry, which operates on the Pasig River, stops at 13 locations across Pasig, Makati, Mandaluyong, Manila, and Taguig. The project aims to showcase the potential for electric ferries in urban environments, paving the way for more sustainable public transport solutions in the country.

See also Macau Debuts World's First Integrated Resort-Hospital

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.