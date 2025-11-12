Rapid Auto Shipping Launches Premium Louisiana To California Auto Transport Service Ï¿1⁄2 Zero Damage, 4-6 Day Safe Delivery

403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Rapid Auto Shipping Launches Premium Louisiana To California Auto Transport Service Ï¿1⁄2 Zero Damage, 4-6 Day Safe Delivery
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Houston, TX, November 12, 2025: Rapid Auto Shipping, America's fastest-growing vehicle transport provider, today announces expanded capacity and locked-in pricing for Louisiana to California auto transport routes, meeting rising demand from relocations, online car purchases, and military PCS orders.
With fuel prices averaging $3.50-$4 per gallon nationwide, driving the 1,957-mile route from New Orleans to Los Angeles costs $450-$600 in gas alone, plus $150-$250 in meals and lodging, and over 30 hours of fatigue and risk. Rapid Auto Shipping eliminates every burden with door-to-door service starting at $1,091often cheaper than driving complete with $100,000 insurance, 24/7 GPS tracking, and delivery in just 4-6 days.
"Cross-country moves like Louisiana to California demand precision, not promises," said Nathan, Operations Head at Rapid Auto Shipping. "In 2025, we've shipped 3,214 vehicles on this route with zero damage claims and 98% on-time delivery. Our 30-day price lock guarantees no fuel surcharges, and military families receive 15-20% off because reliability shouldn't come with compromises."
2025 Louisiana to California Pricing (All-Inclusive):
New Orleans - Los Angeles (1,957 mi): $1,091 - $1,331 (open) | $1,391 - $1,731 (enclosed)
Baton Rouge - San Francisco (2,000 mi): $1,100 - $1,350
Shreveport - San Diego (1,900 mi): $1,050 - $1,290
Expedited service (3-5 days): +$200-$400
Enclosed white-glove (for classics/exotics): +$300-$500
Every quote locks for 30 days and includes:
$100,000 cargo insurance ($5M available for luxury vehicles)
24/7 live GPS tracking via mobile app
Door-to-door pickup/delivery - no terminals
Eco-friendly fleet (20% lower emissions)
Fully licensed (USDOT #3456789), A+ BBB accredited, and backed by a 5-star rating on TransportReviews, Rapid Auto Shipping operates daily dedicated lanes: New Orleans? Houston? El Paso? Phoenix? Los Angeles.
The company has invested in climate-controlled enclosed trailers for summer heat protection and air-ride suspension for mountain passes, ensuring vehicles arrive pristine. Military and multi-vehicle discounts make it accessible for families, while expedited options suit urgent relocations.
Get Your Free Instant Quote Now
Call (833) 233-4447 - real humans, 7 days a week
About Rapid Auto Shipping
Founded in 2011, Rapid Auto Shipping has transported over 127,000 vehicles in 2025 with zero damage claims and 98% on-time delivery. Serving all 50 states, the company prioritizes transparency, reliability, and customer satisfaction, earning its position as America's most trusted auto transport provider.
Media Contact:
Nathan, Operations Head
[email protected]
(833) 233-4447
With fuel prices averaging $3.50-$4 per gallon nationwide, driving the 1,957-mile route from New Orleans to Los Angeles costs $450-$600 in gas alone, plus $150-$250 in meals and lodging, and over 30 hours of fatigue and risk. Rapid Auto Shipping eliminates every burden with door-to-door service starting at $1,091often cheaper than driving complete with $100,000 insurance, 24/7 GPS tracking, and delivery in just 4-6 days.
"Cross-country moves like Louisiana to California demand precision, not promises," said Nathan, Operations Head at Rapid Auto Shipping. "In 2025, we've shipped 3,214 vehicles on this route with zero damage claims and 98% on-time delivery. Our 30-day price lock guarantees no fuel surcharges, and military families receive 15-20% off because reliability shouldn't come with compromises."
2025 Louisiana to California Pricing (All-Inclusive):
New Orleans - Los Angeles (1,957 mi): $1,091 - $1,331 (open) | $1,391 - $1,731 (enclosed)
Baton Rouge - San Francisco (2,000 mi): $1,100 - $1,350
Shreveport - San Diego (1,900 mi): $1,050 - $1,290
Expedited service (3-5 days): +$200-$400
Enclosed white-glove (for classics/exotics): +$300-$500
Every quote locks for 30 days and includes:
$100,000 cargo insurance ($5M available for luxury vehicles)
24/7 live GPS tracking via mobile app
Door-to-door pickup/delivery - no terminals
Eco-friendly fleet (20% lower emissions)
Fully licensed (USDOT #3456789), A+ BBB accredited, and backed by a 5-star rating on TransportReviews, Rapid Auto Shipping operates daily dedicated lanes: New Orleans? Houston? El Paso? Phoenix? Los Angeles.
The company has invested in climate-controlled enclosed trailers for summer heat protection and air-ride suspension for mountain passes, ensuring vehicles arrive pristine. Military and multi-vehicle discounts make it accessible for families, while expedited options suit urgent relocations.
Get Your Free Instant Quote Now
Call (833) 233-4447 - real humans, 7 days a week
About Rapid Auto Shipping
Founded in 2011, Rapid Auto Shipping has transported over 127,000 vehicles in 2025 with zero damage claims and 98% on-time delivery. Serving all 50 states, the company prioritizes transparency, reliability, and customer satisfaction, earning its position as America's most trusted auto transport provider.
Media Contact:
Nathan, Operations Head
[email protected]
(833) 233-4447
Company:-Rapid Auto Shipping
User:- Alex Hill
Email:[email protected]
Phone:-8332334447Url:-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment