Catherine Connolly Takes Office as Ireland’s President
(MENAFN) Catherine Connolly officially assumed office on Tuesday as Ireland’s 10th president, following a decisive electoral triumph at the close of October.
At 68 years old, Connolly steps into the role succeeding Michael D. Higgins, whose 14-year presidency came to an end at midnight.
Having prevailed over Fine Gael contender Heather Humphreys, Connolly was formally inaugurated during a ceremony held at Dublin Castle.
The event was attended by political figures, members of the judiciary, and numerous distinguished guests.
While the Irish presidency is primarily a ceremonial and non-executive position, it remains deeply symbolic and holds notable importance within the nation’s public and cultural life.
As part of the inauguration, a service of prayer and reflection was conducted, followed by speeches from both the newly installed president and Ireland’s Taoiseach, or prime minister, Micheal Martin.
Extending his congratulations, Martin remarked that he had “no doubt that Catherine Connolly will serve our country well,” according to a state broadcaster.
The Taoiseach also honored former president Higgins, expressing gratitude to him and his wife, Sabina, for their “outstanding contribution” and affirming that the nation owes them “a tremendous debt of gratitude.”
Delivering her inaugural speech as head of state, Connolly declared: “I stand before you humbly and proudly as the tenth president of this beautiful country.
The people have spoken and have given their president a powerful mandate to articulate their vision for a new republic, a republic worthy of its name where everyone is valued and diversity is cherished, where sustainable solutions are urgently implemented, and where a home is a fundamental human right.”
