Govinda Health Update: Actor Told To See Neurologist After Head Discomfort

Govinda Health Update: Doctors will examine Govinda soon, and his medical reports are still awaited, according to his manager.

Bollywood actor Govinda is currently in CritiCare Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai, where he is undergoing medical tests after doctors advised him to see a neurologist. He was hospitalised late Tuesday night after fainting at his home in Mumbai.

His friend and legal advisor, Lalit Bindal, confirmed that the 61-year-old star was taken to CritiCare Hospital. Govinda's manager has now provided an update on his condition.

His manager, Shashi Sinha, revealed to IANS that the actor's health is being closely monitored and that his reports are still awaited.

Sinha shared,“He had a severe headache and felt heaviness in his head. He also felt dizzy, and as a result, he has been advised to see a neurologist. Doctors are conducting a check-up. He was admitted last night, and the doctor will examine him soon."

The actor's friend and legal advisor, Lalit Bindal, once told NDTV,“He was given medicine after consulting a doctor and was admitted to the hospital in emergency at 1 am." After speaking with a doctor over the phone, Govinda started taking medicine, but she had to be sent to the hospital right away.

This is the second time in a year that Govinda has been hospitalised. Last October, he was admitted to the same hospital after accidentally injuring his leg with a licensed revolver. He had a wound below his knee and needed an hour-long surgery in the ICU to remove the bullet. Reports say Govinda was getting ready to travel to Kolkata and was putting his revolver away when it accidentally fired.

Meanwhile, Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, arrived in Mumbai last night before he was hospitalised. She was seen at the airport and asked about Dharmendra's health. She said Govinda had already visited the veteran actor and that she would visit him soon as well.

Sunita Ahuja wished Dharmendra a quick recovery. Dharmendra has now been discharged and will continue his treatment at home.