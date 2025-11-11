VERTU Black Friday Event The Time To Invest In Luxury Tech Is Now

VERTU, the pioneering luxury mobile phone brand, has launched its“Black Friday x 27th Anniversary Grand Celebration”. The event is the brand's largest sale of the year, offering discerning customers a unique opportunity to acquire VERTU's handcrafted, high-performance smartphones at exceptional prices, complete with exclusive VIP gifts.

The event, which is now live, marks a milestone for the brand, making its blend of exquisite craftsmanship and pioneering technology more accessible than ever before.

Exceptional Savings on Flagship Devices

At the heart of this celebration are exceptional discounts on VERTU's most sought-after devices, with phone discounts reaching up to $2300. Key highlights include:



Metavertu Max: Experience the pinnacle of performance and security with a 25% discount, bringing the price down from $6300 to $4725. The Metavertu Max boasts a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, 10TB of distributed storage, a luxurious design with aerospace-grade 316L stainless steel, and a revolutionary Triple-System architecture for ultimate data sovereignty.

Metavertu Curve: This iconic device, featuring a distinctive curved display and robust Web3 integration, is now available with approximately 40% off. Prices for the entry-level calfskin models drop from $3700 to $2000 for the 512GB version and from $4800 to $3000 for 1TB. iVertu: For those seeking minimalist luxury with powerful performance, the iVertu sees a significant price reduction from $2900 to $1300. This model combines premium Italian calfskin with a Snapdragon 888 chipset and advanced security features.

These offers present a rare opportunity to acquire VERTU's innovative smartphones, each meticulously crafted with the finest materials and engineered for supreme performance and privacy.

Agent Q: The Anniversary Flagship - A Collector's Item

While not part of the direct discount offerings, the newly launched Agent Q takes center stage as the anniversary flagship, presented in an exclusive limited-edition gift box set including the phone and a handcrafted leather case. Launched just last month at London's prestigious Harrods, Agent Q redefines luxury as data sovereignty. It is the world's first AI agent phone for entrepreneurs, featuring voice access to over 200 proactive AI agents, an iconic Falcon-Wing design, and a 5-layer architecture for ultimate data sovereignty. This offering emphasizes rarity and collector's value, solidifying VERTU's position at the apex of luxury and innovation.

Exclusive VIP Rewards: Elevating the Luxury Experience

VERTU is enhancing the celebration with a tiered "VIP Rewards" program, adding tangible value to every purchase. Customers will receive luxurious accessories based on their spend:



Spend $3,000: Receive a complimentary Neo-Vault Card Holder.

Spend $5,000: Receive a complimentary Neo-Vault Belt. Spend $8,000: Receive a complimentary Neo-Vault Clutch.

Additionally, a selection of luxury leather goods from the Neo-Vault and Catena collections will be available at a 30% discount, making them perfect gifts for the upcoming holiday season.

VERTU's "Black Friday x 27th Anniversary Grand Celebration" is more than a sales event; it's an invitation to join a legacy of unparalleled luxury, cutting-edge technology, and exclusive experiences. This is the moment to acquire a device that truly embodies the spirit of craftsmanship and forward-thinking design.

The celebration is now live. Explore the special offers and discover your next VERTU masterpiece at the official VERTU website.