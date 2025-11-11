MENAFN - GetNews)



Dan Herbatschek Los AngelesFrom Columbia University to Ramsey Theory Group, Dan Herbatschek brings intellectual depth and engineering precision to modern software design.

Los Angeles, CA - November 11, 2025 - Dan Herbatschek, an applied mathematician and founder of Ramsey Theory Group, continues to shape the future of data-intensive technology and software development in Los Angeles. With an academic foundation in mathematics, philosophy, and intellectual history, Herbatschek's career bridges the worlds of science, engineering, and business innovation.

Herbatschek, a Columbia University graduate (Summa Cum Laude, Phi Beta Kappa), is known for combining intellectual rigor with real-world execution. His award-winning thesis,“The Reconstruction of Language and Time: Mathematics, Artificial Languages, and the Changing Idea of Time in the Scientific Revolution,” explored the conceptual roots of modern computation and artificial intelligence.

As CEO of Ramsey Theory Group, Dan Herbatschek helps organizations transform complex ideas into functional software solutions. His expertise spans Python, JavaScript, data visualization, and machine learning - disciplines that he uses to build scalable, data-driven applications for enterprise clients.

“Los Angeles is where ideas from across disciplines converge - technology, art, design, and academia all share space here,” said Herbatschek.“That creative intersection has been the ideal environment for expanding our work at Ramsey Theory Group.”

Beyond his professional achievements, Dan Herbatschek of Los Angeles has become a recognized name in both intellectual and digital circles. His blog, Open Mind, explores themes in epistemology, philosophy of science, and mathematics - topics that continue to inform his approach to software and leadership.

About Dan Herbatschek

About Los Angeles

