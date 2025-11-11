LG Unveils Massive Savings Across Essential Household Appliances To Help Upgrade UAE Homes
Delivering both superior performance and significant savings, the promotions span a wide array of LG's most sought-after products, ensuring there is something for every home and lifestyle. In fact, customers can enjoy as much as AED 1,000 off on essential kitchen upgrades, including the efficient five-burner gas cooker, and the powerful LG QuadWash Steam Dishwasher, bringing advanced functionality to culinary spaces and their subsequent clean up.
Kitchens can also receive a significant upgrade with special offers on LG's innovative refrigerators, with shoppers set to find deals on models such as the LG Top Freezer Refrigerator with LinearCoolingTM, DoorCooling+TM, and Hygiene Fresh+TM – available with more than a 15% discount.
Other cool promotions include LG refrigerators featuring InstaView Door-in-Door technology, allowing a quick peek inside without opening the door, alongside advanced cooling systems that keep food fresher for longer; models that combine elegant design with smart functionality to enhance any modern kitchen.
Transforming laundry routines, LG's state-of-the-art washing machines, including the innovative space-saving WashTower, are being offered with attractive discounts, with similar savings of up to AED 1,000 on both the 19kg/16kg and 12kg/10kg integrated washer-dryer models. And in featuring AI DD technology for intelligent fabric care and powerful steam functions for hygiene, these smart appliances are designed to deliver exceptional cleaning performance while optimizing energy and water consumption.
Additionally, LG's advanced vacuum cleaners, designed for powerful and efficient cleaning across various surfaces, are also part of the latest special offers, making home maintenance easier than ever.
To learn more about all the full range of LG's limited time home appliances offers, please visit: .
About LG Electronics Home Appliance Solution Company
LG Home Appliance Solution Company (HS) is a global leader in home appliances and AI home solutions. By leveraging industry-leading core technologies, the HS Company is committed to enhancing consumers' quality of life and promoting sustainability. The company develops thoughtfully designed kitchen and living appliance solutions and has recently integrated LG's Robot Business Division to incorporate advanced robot technologies into its home solutions. Together, these products offer enhanced convenience, exceptional performance, efficient operation and sustainable lifestyle solutions. For more news on LG, visit .
Permalink
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment