Networknewsbreaks ECGI Holdings Inc. (OTC: ECGI) Advances Toward Rezyfi Acquisition And Fintech Expansion

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) ECGI Holdings (OTC: ECGI), a diversified public company advancing its strategy in technology and finance, released a shareholder letter from President Jamie Steigerwald detailing progress toward the planned acquisition of RezyFi Inc. and the next phase of ECGI's fintech transformation. Steigerwald highlighted recent milestones, including a recurring revenue agreement, a $25 million institutional credit facility, and a binding letter of intent to acquire RezyFi, which will serve as the operational foundation for developing ECGI's mortgage artificial intelligence and tokenization technologies. The company is integrating lending operations with AI and blockchain-based tokenization to enhance transparency, liquidity, and accessibility in mortgage markets, with continued progress toward a definitive agreement and scalable deployment expected to drive meaningful growth in 2026.

About ECGI Holdings

ECGI Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ECGI) is a technology-driven investment and development company focused on building innovative, technology-enabled businesses with sustainable, long-term revenue models. The company's portfolio and strategic interests span high-growth sectors such as artificial intelligence, fintech, fashion technology, and experiential hospitality, industries with significant global demand and long-term growth potential.

ECGI's current investments and partnerships include AuraChat, an AI conversational platform transforming business communication; Payday Fantasy, a next-generation fantasy sports marketplace; TrueToForm, an AI-powered 3D body-scanning software improving fit accuracy in e-commerce; Pacific Saddlery, a luxury equestrian apparel and equipment brand; and Vintner's Caldera Ranch, a five-acre vineyard and rental property in California's wine country.

Through active partnerships, strategic investments, and disciplined development, ECGI leverages emerging technologies to unlock new revenue opportunities and position its portfolio for accelerated growth and broader market visibility.

