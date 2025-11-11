Emmy-Winning Chef Andrew Zimmern And Seafood Expert Barton Seaver Discuss The 'Blue Food Cookbook' With Yourupdatetv

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Emmy-Winning Chef Andrew Zimmern and Seafood Expert Brian Seaver Share Easy Ways to Cook and Eat Seafood Deliciously and Sustainably

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emmy-winning chef Andrew Zimmern and sustainable seafood expert Barton Seaver have teamed up to release The Blue Food Cookbook: Delicious Seafood Recipes for a Sustainable Future, a groundbreaking collection that redefines how home cooks prepare and enjoy seafood. Recently, Andrew and Barton participated in a nationwide satellite media tour, discussing their new book and sharing tips to help people enjoy seafood sustainably.

Described as a definitive guide to cooking from the world's waters, The Blue Food Cookbook features more than 145 recipes and comprehensive guidance on every aspect of seafood - from buying and storing to preparation, cooking, and sustainability. Zimmern and Seaver combine their decades of culinary expertise to help readers discover approachable, flavorful dishes while making ocean-friendly choices.

Inside, readers will find practical answers to common questions about seafood - including how to select the freshest catch, how to tell if frozen seafood is still good, and what staples to keep on hand for seafood-focused cooking. The authors share their enthusiasm for frozen seafood as an affordable, accessible, and sustainable option, while also offering insights into the“blue food” movement - foods from aquatic sources that are vital to feeding a growing planet.

From humble weeknight meals to dishes for entertaining, the recipes span every type of seafood - including tinned fish, shellfish, finfish, seaweed, and more. Drawing inspiration from Zimmern's and Seaver's global travels, restaurant experience, and home kitchens, each recipe blends culinary creativity with ecological awareness.

Lusciously photographed by Eric Wolfinger and beautifully illustrated by Yulia Shevcenko, The Blue Food Cookbook is a must-have for every home cook seeking to enjoy delicious, nutritious seafood more sustainably.

To learn more, visit fedbyblue/cookbook or

ABOUT ANDREW ZIMMERN

Andrew Zimmern is an Emmy-winning and four-time James Beard Award-winning chef, TV personality, writer, and social justice advocate. He is the creator, executive producer, and host of the Bizarre Foods franchise, MSNBC's What's Eating America, Magnolia Network's Emmy-nominated Family Dinner, and the Emmy-winning The Zimmern List. He also serves as executive producer of PBS's Hope in the Water. Zimmern has authored four books, serves on multiple national boards, and is a global ambassador for the United Nations World Food Programme and the International Rescue Committee. He lives in Minneapolis, MN.

ABOUT BARTON SEAVER

Barton Seaver is a leading sustainable seafood expert, educator, and award-winning chef. He previously led top seafood restaurants in Washington, DC, and has authored seven seafood-focused books, including For Cod and Country and The Joy of Seafood. Seaver has contributed to Coastal Living, Cooking Light, The New York Times, O: The Oprah Magazine, and many more. He has appeared on 60 Minutes, CNN, NPR, 20/20, and the TED stage, and hosted In Search of Food on the Ovation Network and Eat: The History of Food on National Geographic TV. He lives in coastal Maine with his wife and sons.

