Program Director & Associate Professor Master of Psychology Health and Wellness & Master of Industrial-Organizational Psychology, Adler University

Dr. Jason Walker is a trailblazing scholar and a formidable thought leader in work and health psychology at Adler University, where he leads the Masters of Psychology in Health and Wellness and the Masters in Industrial-Organizational Psychology programs. His approach? A dynamic fusion of groundbreaking research and practical application that shakes up traditional education models. With dual doctorates in both general and clinical psychology Dr. Walker is leading the way when it comes to how to reconceptualizing work and health psychology.

A contributing writer for Forbes, Dr. Walker dives deep into the murky waters of workplace issues, tackling bullying, harassment, and sexual abuse with unapologetic clarity and a bold perspective. His powerful insights, which resonated across platforms like MSN, The Globe and Mail, The Conversation, and HR Magazine, made a seismic impact with over 200 million media impressions in 2024/2025.

As the editor of "Applied Psychology in the Modern Era" and the forthcoming "Reconceptualizing Workplace Violence as a Public Health and Safety Epidemic," with Springer Nature, Dr. Walker is not just writing books-he's starting movements. His dual doctorates in work and clinical psychology and affiliations with top psychological associations in Canada, the US, and the UK as well as an editorial board reviewer for the Journal of Consulting Psychology, the Journal of Organizational Behaviour, and Frontiers in Public Health marks him as a heavyweight in the field.

A sought-after keynote speaker, Dr. Walker lights up conferences with his incisive insights and relentless drive to challenge the status quo. Honored with the Order of St. John and appointed a Serving Member by the Governor General of Canada for his community service contributions, he's not just leading discussions-he's rewriting the rules, advocating for workplaces that aren't just safer, but are transformed at their core.



2019–present Associate Professor, University Canada West 2020–present Adjunct Professor, City University of Seattle



2018 California Southern University, PsyD (Clinical Psychology)

2017 NorthCentral University, PhD (General Psychology)

2002 University of Toronto, MSW (Clinical) 2000 McMaster University, Hon BA Psych



British Psychological Society Chartered Psychologist

American Academy of Experts in Traumatic Stress, Diplomate

Chartered Professional in Human Resources (BC)

CACFF Certified Counsellor Canadian Psychological Association

Member, Order of St John