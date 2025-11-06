Vocational Training Corporation Named Regional Hub For Joint Jordansingapore Training Programs

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 6 (Petra)-- The Vocational Training Corporation (VTC) has achieved a significant national milestone by being officially designated as a permanent regional center for implementing joint training programs under the Jordan–Singapore cooperation framework.The designation activates a key clause in the bilateral agreement that focuses on delivering specialized international technical and vocational programs led by Singaporean experts for leaders in vocational and technical training sectors across the region.Under the 2024 agreement, the first regional specialized training program in Jordan was launched on the Fourth Industrial Revolution and Innovation Management. The program was organized in cooperation with the Singapore Cooperation Programme (SCP) and IPOS International, supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Singapore as part of the Asia–Middle East Dialogue (AMED) initiative. It brought together senior participants from nine countries, alongside Singaporean experts and Jordanian trainers from the VTC.The regional course concluded under the patronage of Minister of Labor and Chairperson of the VTC Board of Directors Khalid Al-Bakkaar, in the presence of VTC Director General Ahmed Al-Gharaibeh, and Honorary Consul General of Singapore to Jordan Dinna George Emil Haddad.The event was attended by high-level delegations from nine countries, including a Saudi delegation representing the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, a Bahraini delegation from the Prime Minister's Office – Directorate of Development and Comprehensive Planning, an Indonesian delegation from the Ministry of Coordinating Political and Security Affairs, and delegations from Eswatini, Malawi, the Maldives, and Tajikistan, as well as Jordanian trainees. Certificates were awarded to participants who completed the program.Al-Bakkaar emphasized that the VTC's recognition as a regional center for joint training reflects the visionary leadership of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II in empowering and preparing Jordanian youth for the future."This achievement embodies the international community's confidence in our national institutions," Al-Bakkaar said, "and opens new horizons for cooperation and partnership in training, technology, and innovation across the region."For her part, Consul General Haddad expressed pride in the distinguished partnership between Jordan and Singapore, noting that selecting Jordan as a permanent host for these training programs underscores the country's qualified human capital and institutional capability to transfer knowledge and exchange expertise."We look forward to deepening our cooperation with the VTC to enhance applied education and innovation across the region," she added.VTC Director General Al-Gharaibeh stated that the accomplishment reflects international trust in the Corporation's competence and its ability to effectively implement and monitor international cooperation agreements.He highlighted that the VTC continues to modernize its training curricula, integrating artificial intelligence, automation, and innovation in line with Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision, to better equip youth for the future labor market.He further noted that this success aligns with the vision of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, who during his visit to Singapore emphasized the importance of adopting global best practices in vocational and technical education and building sustainable international partnerships that foster competitiveness and innovation.