Rohit Sharma Unleashes His 'Shana' Side With A 'Shock Pen' Prank On Friends (WATCH)

Former India captain and veteran batter, Rohit Sharma, is often known for his witty sense of humour and fun-loving personality. On and off the field, the 38-year-old has always remained genuine and never shied away from letting his personality shine through, whether in press conferences or casual interactions.

Despite his success as one of the most accomplished captains and prolific batters for India, Rohit Sharma has always managed to stay grounded and approachable, which can be evidenced from his interactions with his teammates, fans, and even members of the media, where his wit and humility often take centre stage apart from his performance on the field.

Rohit Sharma is often called 'shana', a Mumbai slang term meaning smart, clever, or street-smart, for his quick wit, sharp comebacks, and playful attitude on and off the field, reflecting his Mumbai roots.

Rohit Sharma's Shock Pen Prank

Rohit Sharma has once unleashed his 'shana' side by pulling off a shock pen prank on his friends, including his former Mumbai teammate, Dhawal Kulkarani, who fell victim to hilarious antics in a moment that quickly went viral on social media.

In a video posted by the veteran Indian batter on his Instagram handle, Rohit Sharma was handed a pen for an autograph, but he quickly sensed the trick and mischievously passed it on to his friends. Firstly, Rohit's friend tries using it, and the pen gives him a jolt of electricity, bursting into laughter. Thereafter, the 38-year-old pulled off a similar prank with Dhawal Kulkarni, who unsuspectingly clicked the pen, got jolted twice, and Rohit Sharma could not stop laughing.

The video quickly went viral on social media as Rohit Sharma's playful prank left fans amused and talking about his hilarious 'shana' side once again.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)

Rohit Sharma was recently part of India's ODI tour of Australia, where he likely played his final series Down Under. The 38-year-old had an impressive outing as he amassed 202 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 101.1 in three matches and was adjudged Player of the Series for his outstanding performance with the bat.

What Next for Rohit Sharma?

Rohit Sharma is not part of the ongoing T20I series against Australia as he retired from the format at the international level after leading Team India to the T20 World Cup triumph. The veteran batter wouldn't be part of the upcoming Test series as he called time on his red-ball career in May this year, before the squad announcement for the England tour.

Having retired from T20Is and Tests, Rohit Sharma will only feature in ODI cricket as he looks to extend his career till the 2027 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. Rohit is expected to return to action for the home ODI series against South Africa, which will begin on November 30.

The 38-year-old was not included in the upcoming India A's ODI series against South Africa A as the BCCI selectors opted to rest him and prioritise younger talent ahead of the senior series against the Proteas. After the South Africa ODI series, Rohit Sharma is expected to feature in the 50-over series against New Zealand (home and away), Afghanistan (home), England (away), and Sri Lanka (home) in the build-up to the 2027 World Cup.